Chiefs-Raiders Stats
|Kansas City
|10
|9
|14
|7—40
|Oakland
|0
|7
|9
|17—33
KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:11.
KC_FG Butker 29, 7:42.
KC_FG Butker 50, 7:02.
Oak_Martin 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:04.
KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), :07.
Oak_FG Carlson 50, 11:06.
KC_Ware 1 run (Butker kick), 5:48.
Oak_Cook 24 pass from Carr (run failed), 3:28.
KC_De.Harris 13 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :04.
Oak_L.Smith 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:41.
Oak_Ateman 9 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:46.
KC_C.Conley 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:54.
Oak_FG Carlson 44, :30.
A_54,255.
___
|KC
|Oak
|First downs
|25
|28
|Total Net Yards
|469
|442
|Rushes-yards
|30-174
|28-171
|Passing
|295
|271
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-80
|3-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-38-0
|29-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-14
|Punts
|3-41.0
|2-30.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|11-94
|8-74
|Time of Possession
|29:14
|30:46
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 9-52, Ware 14-47, Dam.Williams 5-38, Hill 2-37. Oakland, Richard 6-95, Martin 18-61, Carr 1-8, Washington 3-7.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-38-0-295. Oakland, Carr 29-38-0-285.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 12-168, De.Harris 3-39, C.Conley 3-25, Dam.Williams 2-7, Robinson 1-38, Hill 1-13, Ware 1-5. Oakland, J.Nelson 10-97, Cook 7-100, Richard 3-31, Roberts 3-25, Ateman 2-16, Martin 2-6, Dw.Harris 1-9, L.Smith 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.