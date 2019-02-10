FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Chelsea routed 6-0 by Man City for biggest loss in 28 years

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea was handed its heaviest loss in 28 years on Sunday when Manchester City routed Maurizio Sarri’s side 6-0 in the Premier League.

The meeting of the last two champions was a complete mismatch as Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick for the second successive weekend.

City regained top spot from Liverpool in its title defense as 2017 champion Chelsea ended the weekend by dropping out of the Champions League places into sixth.

Other news
French police, protesters clash in multiple towns after 17-year-old killed by police
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego. Population estimates released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race and ethnic groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The United States had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a Countdown supermarket in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
New Zealand says it’s the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.

Raheem Sterling scored twice — City’s opener in the fourth minute and the sixth in the 80th — and Ilkay Gundogan also netted.

It was Chelsea’s third consecutive away loss in the league, following a 2-0 collapse at Arsenal and 4-0 humiliation against Bournemouth.

And Sarri completing his first season in charge is now far from certain.

“I don’t know, you have to ask the club,” said Sarri, who was hired after leaving Napoli. “I am worried about my team, I am worried about the performance but my job is always at risk so I am not worried about the club — you have to ask the club.

“I didn’t see my football (against City). At the beginning (of the season) it worked. So now we need only to understand the reasons why at the moment it isn’t working ... It is not easy. At the beginning, we played better away than at home. Now we are playing better at home than away.”

Chelsea had not lost by six goals or more since April 1991 — a year before the inception of the Premier League — when Nottingham Forest beat the west London club 7-0.

Chelsea was un-picked after only four minutes at the Etihad Stadium. With a cleverly taken free kick down the right, Kevin De Bruyne released Bernardo Silva, who cut back for Sterling to strike into the net.

“I think we started well then we conceded the goal after four minutes in a stupid way,” Sarri said. “In that moment, we needed to stay in the match and we were not able to because we made a lot of mistakes against the wrong opponents.”

The match also saw a mistake by Aguero.

Aguero should have doubled the lead almost immediately but remarkably missed from close range. Silva had weaved through the area to set up a gilt-edged opportunity but the Argentina forward uncharacteristically poked wide.

Manager Pep Guardiola sank to his knees in frustration but he was soon celebrating as Aguero made amends in sensational fashion. The striker played a one-two with Oleksandr Zinchenko outside the area and then unleashed a powerful shot that flew in from 25 yards (meters) in the 13th minute.

“Out of nothing,” Sterling said, “he can put the ball in the top corner and players like this, you have got to cherish.”

Aguero’s second was gifted to him six minutes later. David Luiz headed clear but Ross Barkley inexplicably headed back into the danger area. Aguero was lurking in the six-yard box and punished the former Everton midfielder with a sharp turn and shot.

Chelsea hardly had time to take stock before the visitors conceded again, with Gundogan slotting home in the 25th with a neat shot from the edge after a poor clearance from Antonio Rudiger.

City eased off for the remainder of the first half, and Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain even managed to test goalkeeper Ederson with a sharp volley.

Although Aguero headed against the crossbar early in the second half, he only had to wait until the 56th to seal his 15th City hat trick — and a record-equaling 11th in the Premier League with Alan Shearer. Sterling was brought down in the box by Cesar Azpilicueta and Aguero stepped up and sent Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way from the spot.

There seemed to be no let-up from City with De Bruyne firing a free kick at Arrizabalaga and Aguero shooting into the side-netting.

Sterling wrapped up a brilliant afternoon’s work after substitute David Silva opened up the Chelsea defense yet again and Zinchenko picked out the winger to tap in from close range.

“Something is changing,” Sarri said. “At the moment I am not able to see the reason but I have to work for this because my target is to play my football, not to change (to) another football because at the moment we are playing another football.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports