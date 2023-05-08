May 8, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|359.0
|359.6
|352.0
|358.0
|—
|.5
|Est. sales 25.
|Fri.'s sales 79
|Fri.'s open int 191
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.875
|Jun
|94.800
|Fri.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.667
|94.677
|94.645
|94.650
|—
|2
|Jun
|94.595
|94.600
|94.580
|94.580
|—
|20
|Est. sales 7,127.
|Fri.'s sales 19,857
|Fri.'s open int 629,643,
|up 5,052