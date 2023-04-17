AP NEWS
    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    April 17, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May416.6439.8416.5427.5+8.2
    Est. sales 645. Fri.'s sales 478
    Fri.'s open int 1,715
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    Apr95.04812
    May94.85515
    Jun95.000
    Fri.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    Apr94.72094.73594.71094.735+15
    May94.67594.70094.67094.67213
    Jun94.64094.65594.60594.62520
    Est. sales 46,956. Fri.'s sales 60,172
    Fri.'s open int 4,586,581
