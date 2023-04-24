AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    April 24, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May391.0393.7382.5382.5—15.6
    Est. sales 184. Fri.'s sales 181
    Fri.'s open int 828
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.870
    Jun94.800
    Fri.'s open int n.a.
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.66794.67594.66594.670+8
    Jun94.62094.63094.61094.625+5
    Est. sales 13,618. Fri.'s sales 21,355
    Fri.'s open int 596,119
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.