June 7, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|495.0
|507.0
|493.5
|507.0
|+14.5
|Sep
|512.5
|521.5
|511.5
|519.5
|+9.0
|Nov
|528.5
|535.5
|526.0
|535.5
|+8.5
|Jan
|547.5
|547.5
|547.5
|547.5
|+9.0
|Est. sales 808.
|Tue.'s sales 546
|Tue.'s open int 7,316,
|up 160
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Tue.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.475
|94.477
|94.442
|94.467
|—
|3
|Est. sales 12,750.
|Tue.'s sales 14,907
|Tue.'s open int 4,381,370