June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .66
|131668
|20.92
|19.88
|20.91—.07
|AMCEnt
|381827
|4.28
|4.07
|4.17—.36
|AMCEntpf
|374513
|1.95
|1.79
|1.82+.12
|AT&TInc 1.11
|302670
|15.64
|15.47
|15.58—.03
|AlcoaCp .40
|73241
|33.95
|32.81
|33.41—1.50
|AlgonPw .87
|78012
|8.51
|8.33
|8.35—.14
|Alibaba
|102387
|87.32
|85.32
|86.89+.12
|Altice .07e
|90653
|2.33
|2.01
|2.11—.19
|Ambev .05e
|174155
|3.23
|3.16
|3.22+.03
|ArborRT 1.68f
|474849
|14.61
|13.95
|14.08—.35
|ArkInnova .78e
|109060
|42.80
|41.95
|42.67+.01
|BPPLC 1.44f
|85517
|35.33
|34.99
|35.24—.19
|BcoBrad .04a
|189999
|3.60
|3.51
|3.53—.12
|BkofAm .88
|506134
|28.53
|27.90
|27.96—.61
|Barclay .15e
|92048
|7.61
|7.52
|7.52—.20
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|222871
|16.43
|15.90
|16.41+.28
|BlackBerry
|76830
|4.99
|4.71
|4.97+.14
|Boeing
|70500
|208.50
|203.65
|205.61—6.47
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|69106
|69.70
|68.72
|69.41+.64
|Carnival
|234567
|15.96
|15.59
|15.76—.13
|CarvanaA
|203845
|25.97
|23.07
|25.54+1.37
|Catalent
|61757
|44.95
|42.93
|44.21+.72
|Cemigpf .22r
|106671
|2.65
|2.57
|2.58—.09
|ChrgePt
|141152
|7.94
|7.58
|7.60—.39
|Chevron 6.04f
|70876
|153.59
|151.97
|152.64—2.24
|Citigroup 2.04
|118397
|47.26
|46.43
|46.63—.78
|CocaCola 1.84f
|151931
|62.10
|61.59
|61.85+.42
|Coupang
|83211
|17.23
|16.59
|16.72—.44
|DellC 1.48
|63260
|51.44
|49.76
|51.28+1.22
|DeltaAir
|71942
|43.10
|42.48
|42.94+.15
|DevonE .80f
|72411
|48.20
|47.48
|47.69—1.25
|DxSCBer
|105855
|28.38
|27.59
|27.98+.65
|DirSPBr
|230124
|14.90
|14.60
|14.61—.13
|DxSOXBr
|496864
|11.24
|10.67
|10.77—.18
|DxBiotBll
|176333
|6.92
|6.63
|6.74—.11
|DxSOXBl
|443566
|23.38
|22.22
|23.10+.32
|Dir30TrBul
|193083
|7.93
|7.69
|7.72—.30
|DrxSCBull .41e
|108882
|33.80
|32.82
|33.29—.81
|DrxSPBull
|99545
|86.34
|84.60
|86.28+.77
|Disney
|108899
|89.19
|88.12
|88.49—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|92008
|12.75
|12.61
|12.67—.11
|EquitMid .60e
|70742
|9.55
|9.19
|9.27—.30
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|124489
|103.89
|102.65
|103.30—.57
|Farfetch
|85209
|5.57
|5.20
|5.53+.02
|FstHorizon .60
|66092
|11.52
|11.12
|11.19—.41
|FordM .60a
|467698
|14.30
|13.89
|14.19+.17
|FrptMcM .30
|100192
|39.77
|39.15
|39.72—.05
|fuboTV
|68757
|1.97
|1.89
|1.93—.04
|Gap .60f
|61693
|9.13
|8.76
|8.76—.40
|GenMotors .36
|86160
|36.96
|36.36
|36.66—.35
|GinkgoBi
|243200
|1.77
|1.65
|1.70—.07
|HPInc 1.05
|71690
|29.97
|29.39
|29.80—.05
|Hanesbds .60
|76984
|4.66
|4.42
|4.47—.21
|HPEnt .48
|145545
|16.99
|16.61
|16.78—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|304703
|32.86
|32.49
|32.78—.39
|iShSilver
|170401
|20.71
|20.46
|20.53—.31
|iShChinaLC .87e
|150615
|27.51
|27.23
|27.44—.06
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|71476
|98.33
|97.92
|97.97—.51
|iShEMkts .59e
|227710
|39.80
|39.58
|39.75—.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|160051
|107.80
|107.22
|107.40—.56
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|236263
|103.25
|102.20
|102.31—1.25
|iSEafe 1.66e
|112639
|72.20
|71.95
|72.08—.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|314919
|74.48
|74.30
|74.32—.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|270326
|184.25
|182.49
|183.33—1.37
|iShREst 2.76e
|73091
|84.66
|82.85
|83.30—1.24
|Infosys .27
|117128
|15.51
|15.18
|15.47+.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|66951
|49.49
|49.23
|49.44—.18
|ItauUnH
|179665
|6.03
|5.95
|5.99—.07
|JPMBEur
|138638
|53.48
|53.25
|53.43—.22
|JPMorgCh 4
|98192
|142.60
|138.95
|139.58—2.74
|Keycorp .82f
|147551
|9.83
|9.52
|9.56—.28
|KindMorg 1.11f
|108843
|16.62
|16.47
|16.49—.15
|Kinrossg .12
|76494
|4.66
|4.56
|4.62—.04
|KosmosEn .18
|78690
|5.92
|5.74
|5.79—.22
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|95693
|27.64
|27.14
|27.51—.05
|LloydBkg .14e
|76680
|2.19
|2.15
|2.16—.02
|LumenTch
|228733
|1.91
|1.78
|1.85—.09
|Macys .66f
|63120
|15.52
|15.16
|15.19—.26
|MarathnO .40f
|150677
|22.71
|22.08
|22.25—.79
|MedProp 1.16
|95019
|8.95
|8.63
|8.80—.13
|Merck 2.92
|78839
|113.84
|111.60
|113.72+2.56
|MorgStan 3.10
|62143
|85.63
|84.36
|84.50—1.84
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|93280
|35.59
|34.61
|34.92+1.04
|NYCmtyB .68
|91266
|10.67
|10.42
|10.43—.25
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|69486
|42.45
|41.95
|42.15—.43
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|69761
|76.39
|75.00
|75.13—.65
|NokiaCp .19e
|144641
|4.10
|4.06
|4.07—.05
|NorwCruis
|92391
|19.29
|18.86
|19.08—.14
|NuHldg
|271140
|7.72
|7.45
|7.49—.22
|OcciPet .72f
|102875
|57.12
|56.51
|56.52—.95
|Oracle 1.60
|122010
|122.59
|120.07
|120.58—1.52
|PG&ECp
|103042
|17.37
|17.20
|17.29+.01
|Pagsegur
|100569
|10.54
|10.20
|10.30—.57
|Palantir
|1031489
|14.44
|13.86
|14.05—.59
|PetrbrsA
|70581
|13.23
|13.02
|13.17—.18
|Petrobras 2.87e
|262117
|14.78
|14.51
|14.68—.26
|Pfizer 1.60f
|180284
|38.99
|38.41
|38.73—.17
|148755
|26.16
|24.59
|26.14+1.24
|PrVixST
|65265
|5.45
|5.21
|5.25—.11
|ProctGam 3.76
|62780
|151.10
|149.48
|149.95+.51
|ProShtQQQ
|288376
|10.82
|10.64
|10.64—.12
|ProShSP
|165174
|14.16
|14.06
|14.06—.05
|PureStrg
|62454
|36.69
|35.26
|36.65+.55
|RegionsFn .80
|75455
|17.68
|17.14
|17.15—.54
|Roblox
|81793
|39.37
|37.79
|39.14+.54
|SpdrGold
|79439
|178.99
|177.63
|177.71—1.78
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|703717
|436.62
|433.60
|436.51+1.57
|SpdrShTTr .27
|93825
|28.87
|28.82
|28.84—.01
|SpIntTrm
|63013
|28.45
|28.34
|28.36—.11
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|254513
|41.37
|39.92
|40.16—1.31
|Schlmbrg 1f
|85326
|47.63
|46.80
|46.84—.92
|Schwab 1f
|90090
|53.98
|52.75
|53.21—.76
|Shopifys
|111324
|64.06
|62.05
|63.48+.31
|SnapIncA
|206058
|10.64
|10.16
|10.64+.41
|SwstnEngy
|190733
|5.55
|5.36
|5.50+.01
|SpiritAero .04
|86161
|27.28
|25.25
|26.88—2.80
|Square
|71901
|65.15
|63.14
|64.11—1.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|80356
|132.63
|131.57
|132.44+.90
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|172475
|74.38
|73.98
|74.27+.43
|SPEngy 2.04e
|167530
|78.35
|77.63
|77.92—1.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|386898
|33.09
|32.77
|32.88—.26
|SPInds 1.12e
|116417
|104.55
|103.89
|104.07—.76
|SPTech .78e
|76114
|170.57
|168.33
|170.50+1.38
|SPUtil 1.55e
|100001
|66.89
|65.81
|66.00—.51
|StarwdPT 1.92
|106438
|19.07
|18.41
|18.45—.99
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|78915
|103.43
|101.33
|103.13+1.49
|Technip .13
|62013
|15.11
|14.84
|15.03—.13
|TevaPhrm
|121226
|7.59
|7.40
|7.55+.08
|Transocn
|100278
|6.24
|6.07
|6.17—.12
|TruistFn 2.08
|93144
|31.51
|30.53
|30.61—.89
|2xLongs
|62143
|5.33
|4.90
|4.97—.24
|UberTch
|195214
|43.87
|42.21
|42.81+.15
|UiPath
|86760
|16.42
|16.04
|16.08—.34
|USBancrp 1.92
|132917
|33.48
|32.14
|32.23—1.20
|USNGas
|148021
|7.22
|6.97
|7.17+.03
|UntySftw
|113457
|38.70
|37.45
|37.85—.51
|VFCorp 1.20m
|62527
|19.28
|18.57
|18.94—.19
|ValeSA 3.08e
|261175
|14.07
|13.85
|13.91—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|180704
|29.92
|29.53
|29.85—.21
|VanEJrGld
|66031
|35.39
|34.86
|35.21—.47
|VangEmg 1.10e
|68566
|40.76
|40.54
|40.72—.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|101608
|45.99
|45.84
|45.92—.28
|VerizonCm 2.61
|124106
|35.93
|35.57
|35.85+.02
|VirgnGal
|332229
|5.59
|5.11
|5.32—.39
|Visa 1.80
|62754
|228.93
|225.50
|228.39+1.14
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|115020
|41.63
|40.92
|41.06—.59
|WheelUprs
|78472
|3.19
|1.10
|1.24—1.89
|WmsCos 1.79f
|67072
|30.91
|30.45
|30.57—.25
|WldKinct .56f
|79366
|22.77
|22.22
|22.63+.33
|Xpeng
|66313
|10.57
|10.27
|10.56—.07