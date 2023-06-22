AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-f

June 22, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .6613166820.9219.8820.91—.07
AMCEnt3818274.284.074.17—.36
AMCEntpf3745131.951.791.82+.12
AT&amp;TInc 1.1130267015.6415.4715.58—.03
AlcoaCp .407324133.9532.8133.41—1.50
AlgonPw .87780128.518.338.35—.14
Alibaba10238787.3285.3286.89+.12
Altice .07e906532.332.012.11—.19
Ambev .05e1741553.233.163.22+.03
ArborRT 1.68f47484914.6113.9514.08—.35
ArkInnova .78e10906042.8041.9542.67+.01
BPPLC 1.44f8551735.3334.9935.24—.19
BcoBrad .04a1899993.603.513.53—.12
BkofAm .8850613428.5327.9027.96—.61
Barclay .15e920487.617.527.52—.20
BarrickGld 2.82e
22287116.4315.9016.41+.28
BlackBerry768304.994.714.97+.14
Boeing70500208.50203.65205.61—6.47
CVSHealth 2.42f
6910669.7068.7269.41+.64
Carnival23456715.9615.5915.76—.13
CarvanaA20384525.9723.0725.54+1.37
Catalent6175744.9542.9344.21+.72
Cemigpf .22r1066712.652.572.58—.09
ChrgePt1411527.947.587.60—.39
Chevron 6.04f
70876153.59151.97152.64—2.24
Citigroup 2.0411839747.2646.4346.63—.78
CocaCola 1.84f15193162.1061.5961.85+.42
Coupang8321117.2316.5916.72—.44
DellC 1.486326051.4449.7651.28+1.22
DeltaAir7194243.1042.4842.94+.15
DevonE .80f7241148.2047.4847.69—1.25
DxSCBer10585528.3827.5927.98+.65
DirSPBr23012414.9014.6014.61—.13
DxSOXBr49686411.2410.6710.77—.18
DxBiotBll1763336.926.636.74—.11
DxSOXBl44356623.3822.2223.10+.32
Dir30TrBul1930837.937.697.72—.30
DrxSCBull .41e
10888233.8032.8233.29—.81
DrxSPBull9954586.3484.6086.28+.77
Disney10889989.1988.1288.49—.15
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f9200812.7512.6112.67—.11
EquitMid .60e707429.559.199.27—.30
ExxonMbl 3.64
124489103.89102.65103.30—.57
Farfetch852095.575.205.53+.02
FstHorizon .606609211.5211.1211.19—.41
FordM .60a46769814.3013.8914.19+.17
FrptMcM .3010019239.7739.1539.72—.05
fuboTV687571.971.891.93—.04
Gap .60f616939.138.768.76—.40
GenMotors .368616036.9636.3636.66—.35
GinkgoBi2432001.771.651.70—.07
HPInc 1.057169029.9729.3929.80—.05
Hanesbds .60769844.664.424.47—.21
HPEnt .4814554516.9916.6116.78—.04
iShBrazil .67e30470332.8632.4932.78—.39
iShSilver17040120.7120.4620.53—.31
iShChinaLC .87e
15061527.5127.2327.44—.06
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
7147698.3397.9297.97—.51
iShEMkts .59e22771039.8039.5839.75—.14
iShiBoxIG 3.87
160051107.80107.22107.40—.56
iSh20yrT 3.05
236263103.25102.20102.31—1.25
iSEafe 1.66e11263972.2071.9572.08—.45
iShiBxHYB 5.09
31491974.4874.3074.32—.22
iShR2K 1.77e
270326184.25182.49183.33—1.37
iShREst 2.76e7309184.6682.8583.30—1.24
Infosys .2711712815.5115.1815.47+.08
iShCorEM .95e6695149.4949.2349.44—.18
ItauUnH1796656.035.955.99—.07
JPMBEur13863853.4853.2553.43—.22
JPMorgCh 498192142.60138.95139.58—2.74
Keycorp .82f1475519.839.529.56—.28
KindMorg 1.11f10884316.6216.4716.49—.15
Kinrossg .12764944.664.564.62—.04
KosmosEn .18786905.925.745.79—.22
KrSChIn 2.58e
9569327.6427.1427.51—.05
LloydBkg .14e766802.192.152.16—.02
LumenTch2287331.911.781.85—.09
Macys .66f6312015.5215.1615.19—.26
MarathnO .40f15067722.7122.0822.25—.79
MedProp 1.16950198.958.638.80—.13
Merck 2.9278839113.84111.60113.72+2.56
MorgStan 3.106214385.6384.3684.50—1.84
NRGEgy 1.51f9328035.5934.6134.92+1.04
NYCmtyB .689126610.6710.4210.43—.25
NewmntCp 1.60m
6948642.4541.9542.15—.43
NextEraEn 1.87f
6976176.3975.0075.13—.65
NokiaCp .19e1446414.104.064.07—.05
NorwCruis9239119.2918.8619.08—.14
NuHldg2711407.727.457.49—.22
OcciPet .72f10287557.1256.5156.52—.95
Oracle 1.60122010122.59120.07120.58—1.52
PG&amp;ECp10304217.3717.2017.29+.01
Pagsegur10056910.5410.2010.30—.57
Palantir103148914.4413.8614.05—.59
PetrbrsA7058113.2313.0213.17—.18
Petrobras 2.87e
26211714.7814.5114.68—.26
Pfizer 1.60f18028438.9938.4138.73—.17
Pinterest14875526.1624.5926.14+1.24
PrVixST652655.455.215.25—.11
ProctGam 3.76
62780151.10149.48149.95+.51
ProShtQQQ28837610.8210.6410.64—.12
ProShSP16517414.1614.0614.06—.05
PureStrg6245436.6935.2636.65+.55
RegionsFn .807545517.6817.1417.15—.54
Roblox8179339.3737.7939.14+.54
SpdrGold79439178.99177.63177.71—1.78
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
703717436.62433.60436.51+1.57
SpdrShTTr .279382528.8728.8228.84—.01
SpIntTrm6301328.4528.3428.36—.11
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
25451341.3739.9240.16—1.31
Schlmbrg 1f8532647.6346.8046.84—.92
Schwab 1f9009053.9852.7553.21—.76
Shopifys11132464.0662.0563.48+.31
SnapIncA20605810.6410.1610.64+.41
SwstnEngy1907335.555.365.50+.01
SpiritAero .048616127.2825.2526.88—2.80
Square7190165.1563.1464.11—1.35
SPHlthC 1.01e
80356132.63131.57132.44+.90
SPCnSt 1.28e17247574.3873.9874.27+.43
SPEngy 2.04e16753078.3577.6377.92—1.06
SPDRFncl .46e
38689833.0932.7732.88—.26
SPInds 1.12e
116417104.55103.89104.07—.76
SPTech .78e
76114170.57168.33170.50+1.38
SPUtil 1.55e10000166.8965.8166.00—.51
StarwdPT 1.9210643819.0718.4118.45—.99
TaiwSemi 1.56e
78915103.43101.33103.13+1.49
Technip .136201315.1114.8415.03—.13
TevaPhrm1212267.597.407.55+.08
Transocn1002786.246.076.17—.12
TruistFn 2.089314431.5130.5330.61—.89
2xLongs621435.334.904.97—.24
UberTch19521443.8742.2142.81+.15
UiPath8676016.4216.0416.08—.34
USBancrp 1.92
13291733.4832.1432.23—1.20
USNGas1480217.226.977.17+.03
UntySftw11345738.7037.4537.85—.51
VFCorp 1.20m6252719.2818.5718.94—.19
ValeSA 3.08e26117514.0713.8513.91—.07
VanEGold .06e18070429.9229.5329.85—.21
VanEJrGld6603135.3934.8635.21—.47
VangEmg 1.10e6856640.7640.5440.72—.18
VangFTSE 1.10e
10160845.9945.8445.92—.28
VerizonCm 2.61
12410635.9335.5735.85+.02
VirgnGal3322295.595.115.32—.39
Visa 1.8062754228.93225.50228.39+1.14
WellsFargo 1.20f
11502041.6340.9241.06—.59
WheelUprs784723.191.101.24—1.89
WmsCos 1.79f6707230.9130.4530.57—.25
WldKinct .56f7936622.7722.2222.63+.33
Xpeng6631310.5710.2710.56—.07
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.