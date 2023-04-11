April 11, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.80
|+.23
|Altria
|45.05
|+.55
|AmerenCp
|90.03
|+.02
|AmExpress
|161.44
|+.30
|ArchDanM
|81.57
|+1.52
|AutoZone
|2563.75
|+9.31
|BPPLC
|40.03
|+.33
|Boeing
|212.93
|+2.15
|BristMySq
|70.38
|+.10
|Brunswick
|81.35
|+2.50
|CampbSoup
|55.71
|+.35
|Chevron
|169.77
|+1.48
|Citigroup
|46.99
|+.47
|CocaCola
|62.57
|—
|.12
|ConAgraBr
|37.89
|+.32
|ConocoPhil
|106.69
|+.74
|Corning
|35.20
|+.32
|CurtissWright
|176.76
|+1.68
|DTEEnergy
|113.92
|+.33
|DeereCo
|385.17
|+7.84
|DillardsInc
|307.13
|—
|.62
|Disney
|101.31
|+.50
|DuPont
|70.94
|+1.13
|EmersonElec
|85.03
|+.58
|Entergy
|110.49
|—
|.53
|ExxonMobil
|115.77
|+1.23
|FMCCorp
|120.87
|+1.80
|FirstEnergy
|41.56
|+.10
|FootLocker
|41.24
|+.70
|FordMot
|12.95
|+.23
|GenDynam
|229.64
|+.59
|GenlElec
|94.51
|+.15
|GenMill
|87.18
|+.83
|HPInc
|30.26
|+.52
|Halliburton
|33.85
|+.76
|Hershey
|259.79
|+1.04
|HomeDepot
|294.64
|+3.47
|IBM
|130.81
|—
|.22
|IntlPaper
|36.86
|+.97
|JohnsonJn
|165.00
|+.68
|KrogerCo
|48.06
|—
|.84
|LindsayCorp
|134.37
|+1.35
|LockheedM
|491.88
|—4.87
|LowesCos
|202.09
|+2.31
|MarathonOil
|26.17
|+.41
|McDonalds
|285.40
|+1.62
|NCRCorp
|22.92
|+.08
|Nucor
|149.80
|+2.96
|OGEEnergy
|38.57
|—
|.09
|OccidentPet
|64.63
|+.54
|ONEOK
|66.74
|+.67
|PG&ECorp
|16.76
|—
|.02
|Pfizer
|41.93
|+.20
|ProctGamb
|151.27
|+.31
|RaythnTech
|100.39
|+.77
|RexAmRescS
|29.61
|+.54
|RockwellAuto
|277.61
|+2.38
|Schlumbrg
|50.100
|+.96
|SnapOn
|237.97
|+4.61
|Textron
|68.87
|+.47
|3MCo
|104.09
|+1.33
|Timken
|77.56
|+1.57
|TraneTech
|171.90
|+.81
|UnionPacif
|199.00
|+.63
|USSteel
|26.21
|+.79
|VerizonComm
|39.57
|+.22
|ViadCorp
|19.63
|+.15
|WalMart
|150.21
|—
|.30
|WellsFargo
|39.38
|+.75
|WilliamsCos
|30.17
|+.33
|Winnebago
|58.96
|+2.41
|YumBrands
|132.06
|+.96