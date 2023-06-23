High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|36
|28
|.563
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|35
|30
|.538
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|32
|32
|.500
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|35
|.453
|9
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|37
|.431
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|30
|.545
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|34
|29
|.540
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|31
|30
|.508
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|36
|.455
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|34
|.443
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|35
|.426
|7½
___
|Thursday's Games
Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5, 10 innings
Hickory at Asheville, canc.
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 1
Rome 4, Jersey Shore 2
Bowling Green 8, Greenville 0
|Friday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Rome at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.