Bruins-Flyers Sum
|Boston
|2
|1
|1—4
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|3—3
First Period_1, Boston, Cehlarik 1 (Stempniak, Grzelcyk), 4:15. 2, Boston, Carlo 1 (Cehlarik, Stempniak), 9:31.
Second Period_3, Boston, Wagner 1 (Lauzon), 12:37 (sh).
Third Period_4, Boston, Stempniak 1, 2:05. 5, Philadelphia, Weise 1 (Raffl), 8:43 (sh). 6, Philadelphia, Giroux 1 (Voracek, van Riemsdyk), 10:25 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Hagg, Giroux), 11:27.
Shots on Goal_Boston 13-9-6_28. Philadelphia 8-18-11_37.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Vladar 0-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-0 (28-24).
T_2:27.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Beau Halkidis. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.