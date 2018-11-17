Arkansas High School Playoff Glance
|All times Central
CLASS 7A
Game 1: North Little Rock Bye
Game 2: FS Southside 35, Springdale 28
Game 3: Bentonville West Bye
Game 4: Conway 49, Rogers 7
Game 5: Bentonville Bye
Game 6: FS Northside 35, Van Buren 0
Game 7: Bryant Bye
Game 8: Fayetteville 45, LR Catholic 17
Game 9: North Little Rock 48, FS Southside 45
Game 10: Bentonville West 31, Conway 17
Game 11: FS Northside 30, Bentonville 17
Game 12: Bryant 28, Fayetteville 25
Game 13: North Little Rock vs. Bentonville West at home of highest-seeded team
Game 14: FS Northside vs. Bryant at home of highest-seeded team
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner
CLASS 6A
Game 1: Greenwood Bye
Game 2: Searcy 49, Siloam Springs 42
Game 3: Marion Bye
Game 4: Sylvan Hills 31, Russellville 29
Game 5: West Memphis Bye
Game 6: Pine Bluff 21, El Dorado 15
Game 7: Benton Bye
Game 8: Jonesboro 47, Lake Hamilton 44
Game 9: Greenwood 35, Searcy 0
Game 10: Sylvan Hills 17, Marion 14
Game 11: West Memphis 34, Pine Bluff 6
Game 12: Benton 38, Jonesboro 37
Game 13: Greenwood vs.Sylvan Hills at home of highest-seeded team
Game 14: West Memphis vs. Benton at home of highest-seeded team
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner
CLASS 5A
Game 1: Blytheville 41, HS Lakeside 27
Game 2: Morrilton 28, LR Parkview 26
Game 3: Texarkana 27 Nettleton 7
Game 4: LR Christian 63, Greenbrier 26
Game 5: Pulaski Academy 57, Alma 21
Game 6: LR McClellan 24, Valley View 14
Game 7: Harrison 49, White Hall 7
Game 8: Wynne 10, Camden Fairview 6
Game 9: Morrilton 45, Blytheville 20
Game 10: LR Christian 48, Texarkana 24
Game 11: Pulaski Academy 58, LR McClellan 8
Game 12: Harrison 49, Wynne 14
Game 13: Morrilton vs. LR Christian at home of highest-seeded team
Game 14: Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison at home of highest-seeded team
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner
CLASS 4A
Game 1: Ozark Bye
Game 2: Lonoke 35, Prairie Grove 26
Game 3: Pulaski Robinson 47, Pottsville 12
Game 4: Hamburg 31, Lincoln 20
Game 5: Rivercrest 36, Fountain Lake 14
Game 6: Heber Springs 31, Pocahontas 20
Game 7: Dumas 38, Southside Batesville 7
Game 8: Helena-West Helena 8, Pea Ridge 0
Game 9: Stuttgart Bye
Game 10: Dardanelle 31, Jonesboro Westside 22
Game 11: Warren 44, Cent Ark Christian 14
Game 12: Arkadelphia 37, Gosnell 0
Game 13: Shiloh Christian 49, Star City 6
Game 14: Mena 31, Gentry 7
Game 15: Nashville 36, Elkins 0
Game 16: Bauxite 21, Trumann 6
Game 17: Ozark 34, Lonoke 0
Game 18: Pulaski Robinson 49, Hamburg 29
Game 19: Rivercrest 50, Heber Springs 36
Game 20: Dumas 34, Helena-West Helena 30
Game 21: Stuttgart 21, Dardanelle 13
Game 22: Arkadelphia 41, Warren 14
Game 23: Shiloh Christian 59, Mena 7
Game 24: Nashville 41, Bauxite 18
Game 25: Ozark vs. Pulaski Robinson at home of highest-seeded team
Game 26: Rivercrest vs. Dumas at home of highest-seeded team
Game 27: Stuttgart vs. Arkadelphia at home of highest-seeded team
Game 28: Shiloh Christian vs. Nashville at home of highest-seeded team
Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. game 26 winner at home of highest-seeded team
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. game 28 winner at home of highest-seeded team
Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. game 30 winner
CLASS 3A
Game 1: Smackover Bye
Game 2: Danville 55, Yellville-Summit 12
Game 3: Osceola 62, Fouke 7
Game 4: Mansfield 27, Melbourne 20
Game 5: Rison 50, Hoxie 19
Game 6: Mayflower 60, Dollarway 22
Game 7: Lamar 28, Atkins 24
Game 8: Harding Academy 27, Greenland 13
Game 9: Glen Rose Bye
Game 10: Harmony Grove 62, Barton 36
Game 11: Booneville 49, Baptist Prep 0
Game 12: Walnut Ridge 37, LV Lakeside 22
Game 13: Clinton 49, Charleston 0
Game 14: Prescott 42, Mountain View 6
Game 15: Newport 41, Centerpoint 0
Game 16: McGehee 24, Piggott 14
Game 17: Smackover 49, Danville 35
Game 18: Osceola 53, Mansfield 24
Game 19: Rison 62, Mayflower 20
Game 20: Lamar 32, Harding Academy 13
Game 21: Camden Harmony Grove 47, Glen Rose 28
Game 22: Booneville 41, Walnut Ridge 13
Game 23: Prescott 45, Clinton 27
Game 24: McGehee 42, Newport 21
Game 25: Smackover vs. Osceola at home of highest-seeded team
Game 26: Rison vs. Lamar at home of highest-seeded team
Game 27: Camden Harmony Grove vs. Booneville at home of highest-seeded team
Game 28: Prescott vs. McGehee at home of highest-seeded team
Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. game 26 winner at home of highest-seeded team
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. game 28 winner at home of highest-seeded team
Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. game 30 winner
CLASS 2A
Game 1: Foreman Bye
Game 2: Magazine 26, Carlisle 6
Game 3: Salem 62, Dierks 7
Game 4: Earle 30, England 14
Game 5: Junction City 37, McCrory 8
Game 6: Mountainburg 46, Parkers Chapel 28
Game 7: Mountain Pine 35, Hackett 26
Game 8: Des Arc 35, Magnet Cove 31
Game 9: Hector Bye
Game 10: Mount Ida 36, Bearden 14
Game 11: Conway Christian 40, Lavaca 6
Game 12: Fordyce 43, Rector 7
Game 13: Hazen 47, Quitman 8
Game 14: Gurdon 42, Clarendon 6
Game 15: Mineral Springs 20, E. Poinsett Co. 14
Game 16: Hampton 50, Cross County 2
Game 17: Foreman 38, Magazine 26
Game 18: Earle 36, Salem 22
Game 19: Junction City 50, Mountainburg 14
Game 20: Des Arc 49, Mountain Pine 25
Game 21: Mount Ida 38, Hector 21
Game 22: Conway Christian 31, Fordyce 28
Game 23: Hazen 46, Gurdon 0
Game 24: Hampton 54, Mineral Springs 14
Game 25: Foreman vs. Earle at home of highest-seeded team
Game 26: Junction City vs. Des Arc at home of highest-seeded team
Game 27: Mount Ida vs. Conway Christian at home of highest-seeded team
Game 28: Hazen vs. Hampton at home of highest-seeded team
Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. game 26 winner at home of highest-seeded team
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. game 28 winner at home of highest-seeded team
Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. game 30 winner