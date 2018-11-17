FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Arkansas High School Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arkansas High School 2018 Playoffs

All times Central

CLASS 7A

First Round

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Game 1: North Little Rock Bye

Game 2: FS Southside 35, Springdale 28

Game 3: Bentonville West Bye

Game 4: Conway 49, Rogers 7

Game 5: Bentonville Bye

Game 6: FS Northside 35, Van Buren 0

Game 7: Bryant Bye

Game 8: Fayetteville 45, LR Catholic 17

Quarterfinal Round

Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Game 9: North Little Rock 48, FS Southside 45

Game 10: Bentonville West 31, Conway 17

Game 11: FS Northside 30, Bentonville 17

Game 12: Bryant 28, Fayetteville 25

Semifinal Round

Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Game 13: North Little Rock vs. Bentonville West at home of highest-seeded team

Game 14: FS Northside vs. Bryant at home of highest-seeded team

Championship

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Dec. 1, 6:30

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner

CLASS 6A

First Round

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Game 1: Greenwood Bye

Game 2: Searcy 49, Siloam Springs 42

Game 3: Marion Bye

Game 4: Sylvan Hills 31, Russellville 29

Game 5: West Memphis Bye

Game 6: Pine Bluff 21, El Dorado 15

Game 7: Benton Bye

Game 8: Jonesboro 47, Lake Hamilton 44

Quarterfinal Round

Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Game 9: Greenwood 35, Searcy 0

Game 10: Sylvan Hills 17, Marion 14

Game 11: West Memphis 34, Pine Bluff 6

Game 12: Benton 38, Jonesboro 37

Semifinal Round

Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Game 13: Greenwood vs.Sylvan Hills at home of highest-seeded team

Game 14: West Memphis vs. Benton at home of highest-seeded team

Championship

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Dec. 1, noon

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner

CLASS 5A

First Round

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Game 1: Blytheville 41, HS Lakeside 27

Game 2: Morrilton 28, LR Parkview 26

Game 3: Texarkana 27 Nettleton 7

Game 4: LR Christian 63, Greenbrier 26

Game 5: Pulaski Academy 57, Alma 21

Game 6: LR McClellan 24, Valley View 14

Game 7: Harrison 49, White Hall 7

Game 8: Wynne 10, Camden Fairview 6

Quarterfinal Round

Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Game 9: Morrilton 45, Blytheville 20

Game 10: LR Christian 48, Texarkana 24

Game 11: Pulaski Academy 58, LR McClellan 8

Game 12: Harrison 49, Wynne 14

Semifinal Round

Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Game 13: Morrilton vs. LR Christian at home of highest-seeded team

Game 14: Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison at home of highest-seeded team

Championship

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Nov. 30, noon

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner

CLASS 4A

First Round

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Game 1: Ozark Bye

Game 2: Lonoke 35, Prairie Grove 26

Game 3: Pulaski Robinson 47, Pottsville 12

Game 4: Hamburg 31, Lincoln 20

Game 5: Rivercrest 36, Fountain Lake 14

Game 6: Heber Springs 31, Pocahontas 20

Game 7: Dumas 38, Southside Batesville 7

Game 8: Helena-West Helena 8, Pea Ridge 0

Game 9: Stuttgart Bye

Game 10: Dardanelle 31, Jonesboro Westside 22

Game 11: Warren 44, Cent Ark Christian 14

Game 12: Arkadelphia 37, Gosnell 0

Game 13: Shiloh Christian 49, Star City 6

Game 14: Mena 31, Gentry 7

Game 15: Nashville 36, Elkins 0

Game 16: Bauxite 21, Trumann 6

Second Round

Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Game 17: Ozark 34, Lonoke 0

Game 18: Pulaski Robinson 49, Hamburg 29

Game 19: Rivercrest 50, Heber Springs 36

Game 20: Dumas 34, Helena-West Helena 30

Game 21: Stuttgart 21, Dardanelle 13

Game 22: Arkadelphia 41, Warren 14

Game 23: Shiloh Christian 59, Mena 7

Game 24: Nashville 41, Bauxite 18

Quarterfinal Round

Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Game 25: Ozark vs. Pulaski Robinson at home of highest-seeded team

Game 26: Rivercrest vs. Dumas at home of highest-seeded team

Game 27: Stuttgart vs. Arkadelphia at home of highest-seeded team

Game 28: Shiloh Christian vs. Nashville at home of highest-seeded team

Semifinal Round

Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. game 26 winner at home of highest-seeded team

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. game 28 winner at home of highest-seeded team

Championship

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Dec 8, 6:30 p.m.

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. game 30 winner

CLASS 3A

First Round

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Game 1: Smackover Bye

Game 2: Danville 55, Yellville-Summit 12

Game 3: Osceola 62, Fouke 7

Game 4: Mansfield 27, Melbourne 20

Game 5: Rison 50, Hoxie 19

Game 6: Mayflower 60, Dollarway 22

Game 7: Lamar 28, Atkins 24

Game 8: Harding Academy 27, Greenland 13

Game 9: Glen Rose Bye

Game 10: Harmony Grove 62, Barton 36

Game 11: Booneville 49, Baptist Prep 0

Game 12: Walnut Ridge 37, LV Lakeside 22

Game 13: Clinton 49, Charleston 0

Game 14: Prescott 42, Mountain View 6

Game 15: Newport 41, Centerpoint 0

Game 16: McGehee 24, Piggott 14

Second Round

Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Game 17: Smackover 49, Danville 35

Game 18: Osceola 53, Mansfield 24

Game 19: Rison 62, Mayflower 20

Game 20: Lamar 32, Harding Academy 13

Game 21: Camden Harmony Grove 47, Glen Rose 28

Game 22: Booneville 41, Walnut Ridge 13

Game 23: Prescott 45, Clinton 27

Game 24: McGehee 42, Newport 21

Quarterfinal Round

Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Game 25: Smackover vs. Osceola at home of highest-seeded team

Game 26: Rison vs. Lamar at home of highest-seeded team

Game 27: Camden Harmony Grove vs. Booneville at home of highest-seeded team

Game 28: Prescott vs. McGehee at home of highest-seeded team

Semifinal Round

Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. game 26 winner at home of highest-seeded team

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. game 28 winner at home of highest-seeded team

Championship

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Dec. 8, noon

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. game 30 winner

CLASS 2A

First Round

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Game 1: Foreman Bye

Game 2: Magazine 26, Carlisle 6

Game 3: Salem 62, Dierks 7

Game 4: Earle 30, England 14

Game 5: Junction City 37, McCrory 8

Game 6: Mountainburg 46, Parkers Chapel 28

Game 7: Mountain Pine 35, Hackett 26

Game 8: Des Arc 35, Magnet Cove 31

Game 9: Hector Bye

Game 10: Mount Ida 36, Bearden 14

Game 11: Conway Christian 40, Lavaca 6

Game 12: Fordyce 43, Rector 7

Game 13: Hazen 47, Quitman 8

Game 14: Gurdon 42, Clarendon 6

Game 15: Mineral Springs 20, E. Poinsett Co. 14

Game 16: Hampton 50, Cross County 2

Second Round

Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Game 17: Foreman 38, Magazine 26

Game 18: Earle 36, Salem 22

Game 19: Junction City 50, Mountainburg 14

Game 20: Des Arc 49, Mountain Pine 25

Game 21: Mount Ida 38, Hector 21

Game 22: Conway Christian 31, Fordyce 28

Game 23: Hazen 46, Gurdon 0

Game 24: Hampton 54, Mineral Springs 14

Quarterfinal Round

Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Game 25: Foreman vs. Earle at home of highest-seeded team

Game 26: Junction City vs. Des Arc at home of highest-seeded team

Game 27: Mount Ida vs. Conway Christian at home of highest-seeded team

Game 28: Hazen vs. Hampton at home of highest-seeded team

Semifinal Round

Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. game 26 winner at home of highest-seeded team

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. game 28 winner at home of highest-seeded team

Championship

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. game 30 winner