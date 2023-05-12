AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    May 12, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May345.5360.0339.0339.0—6.0
    Est. sales 67. Thu.'s sales 33
    Thu.'s open int 82
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.877
    Jun94.800
    Thu.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.66594.67094.65794.667+2
    Jun94.59594.59594.57094.5805
    Est. sales 22,589. Thu.'s sales 21,360
    Thu.'s open int 640,974
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.