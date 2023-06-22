AP NEWS
    Double-A Eastern League Glance

    June 22, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    Northeast Division
    WLPct.GB
    Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3925.609
    Portland (Boston)3827.585
    New Hampshire (Toronto)3430.5315
    Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3331.5166
    Hartford (Colorado)2737.42212
    Reading (Philadelphia)2638.40613

    Southwest Division
    WLPct.GB
    Erie (Detroit)3629.554
    Altoona (Pittsburgh)3331.516
    Akron (Cleveland)3232.500
    Harrisburg (Washington)3033.4765
    Richmond (San Francisco)2935.453
    Bowie (Baltimore)2837.4318

    ___

    Wednesday's Games

    Altoona 3, Bowie 2, 1st game

    Altoona 1, Bowie 0, 2nd game

    Reading 5, Portland 4

    Binghamton 4, Akron 2

    Harrisburg at Richmond, ppd.

    New Hampshire 2, Somerset 1

    Erie 3, Hartford 2

    Thursday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Binghamton at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 2, 5:05 p.m.

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6:20 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

