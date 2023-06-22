June 22, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|38
|27
|.585
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|34
|30
|.531
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|31
|.516
|6
|Hartford (Colorado)
|27
|37
|.422
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|38
|.406
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|33
|31
|.516
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|32
|32
|.500
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|30
|33
|.476
|5
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|29
|35
|.453
|6½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|28
|37
|.431
|8
___
|Wednesday's Games
Altoona 3, Bowie 2, 1st game
Altoona 1, Bowie 0, 2nd game
Reading 5, Portland 4
Binghamton 4, Akron 2
Harrisburg at Richmond, ppd.
New Hampshire 2, Somerset 1
Erie 3, Hartford 2
|Thursday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Binghamton at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6:20 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.