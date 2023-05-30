May 30, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.64
|+.14
|Altria
|43.98
|—
|.64
|AmerenCp
|80.38
|—
|.39
|AmExpress
|157.57
|+.33
|ArchDanM
|71.38
|—1.35
|AutoZone
|2441.32—19.47
|BPPLC
|34.76
|—
|.79
|Boeing
|205.03
|+1.40
|BristMySq
|63.46
|—
|.36
|Brunswick
|77.43
|—
|.12
|CampbSoup
|50.88
|—
|.63
|Chevron
|152.47
|—1.62
|Citigroup
|44.45
|—
|.15
|CocaCola
|59.62
|—
|.64
|ConAgraBr
|34.70
|—
|.14
|ConocoPhil
|100.73
|—1.12
|Corning
|31.22
|—
|.04
|CurtissWright
|160.22
|+.87
|DTEEnergy
|106.54
|+.03
|DeereCo
|349.39
|—7.82
|DillardsInc
|282.11
|—5.46
|Disney
|87.37
|—
|.92
|DuPont
|68.60
|+1.36
|EmersonElec
|78.38
|—1.13
|Entergy
|96.68
|—
|.12
|ExxonMobil
|103.50
|—1.47
|FMCCorp
|103.68
|+.09
|FirstEnergy
|37.01
|+.30
|FootLocker
|26.21
|—
|.06
|FordMot
|12.68
|+.59
|GenDynam
|205.16
|—
|.09
|GenlElec
|101.94
|—
|.80
|GenMill
|83.73
|—
|.45
|HPInc
|31.27
|—
|.04
|Halliburton
|29.44
|—
|.76
|Hershey
|257.01
|—
|.71
|HomeDepot
|290.42
|—2.41
|IBM
|128.73
|—
|.16
|IntlPaper
|30.17
|—
|.46
|JohnsonJn
|153.96
|—
|.39
|KrogerCo
|46.43
|—
|.88
|LindsayCorp
|118.67
|—
|.96
|LockheedM
|447.10
|—1.35
|LowesCos
|205.43
|—1.09
|MarathonOil
|22.67
|—
|.59
|McDonalds
|285.15
|—
|.89
|NCRCorp
|23.99
|—
|.07
|Nucor
|133.25
|—2.89
|OGEEnergy
|35.06
|+.10
|OccidentPet
|58.35
|—
|.60
|ONEOK
|57.14
|—
|.16
|PG&ECorp
|16.95
|+.43
|Pfizer
|37.15
|—
|.46
|ProctGamb
|143.00
|—2.40
|RaythnTech
|92.91
|—
|.35
|RexAmRescS
|35.02
|+.06
|RockwellAuto
|287.99
|+1.76
|Schlumbrg
|43.87
|—
|.61
|SnapOn
|255.23
|—2.12
|Textron
|63.02
|+.21
|3MCo
|95.75
|—1.19
|Timken
|75.09
|—
|.24
|TraneTech
|166.19
|—
|.61
|UnionPacif
|192.49
|+.69
|USSteel
|21.25
|—
|.46
|VerizonComm
|34.86
|—
|.14
|ViadCorp
|23.22
|—
|.54
|WalMart
|146.27
|—
|.15
|WellsFargo
|40.63
|—
|.60
|WilliamsCos
|28.51
|—
|.25
|Winnebago
|57.58
|—
|.51
|YumBrands
|128.12
|—1.75