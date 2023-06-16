AP NEWS
BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

June 16, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:

HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

4.89.94Tellurian80,080,4121.391.181.38+.11
4.402.81B2goldg68,241,9443.873.573.66—.12
4.652.30UraniumEn37,428,2463.373.063.29+.19
2.98.85Globalstar22,718,7081.281.101.10—.12
1.53.91DenisnMg20,434,8491.311.191.25+.03
17.0210.32MAGSlvg
20,068,77813.3912.0012.32—.07
1.48.61NwGoldg19,593,8231.161.071.11—.04
44.4837.77iShIndiabt
12,436,02343.2242.1843.13+1.02
1.50.82Ur-Energy11,748,6531.141.001.11+.05
5.952.35EquinxGl11,311,5924.864.494.64—.14
4.461.63RingEngy10,919,8981.911.781.81—.06
8.254.69EnFuelgrs10,059,6537.036.216.41+.05
4.201.99SlvrcpMt9,000,7363.082.822.83—.21
182.35120.09CheniereEn
8,898,690149.85143.40148.68+1.54
10.897.18CrnrstnStr7,855,1038.418.068.13—.03
6.984.06NovaGldg7,777,2555.244.965.08—.14
2.49.55eMagin6,137,5972.001.941.96—.03
1.90.89Taseko5,946,2741.501.351.46+.08
3.551.00Protalx5,358,7912.362.132.15—.13
10.456.86CrnstTotR5,008,1138.007.687.68—.09
—————————
