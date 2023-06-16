BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|4.89.94Tellurian
|80,080,412
|1.39
|1.18
|1.38+.11
|4.402.81B2goldg
|68,241,944
|3.87
|3.57
|3.66—
|.12
|4.652.30UraniumEn
|37,428,246
|3.37
|3.06
|3.29+.19
|2.98.85Globalstar
|22,718,708
|1.28
|1.10
|1.10—
|.12
|1.53.91DenisnMg
|20,434,849
|1.31
|1.19
|1.25+.03
|17.0210.32MAGSlvg
|20,068,778
|13.39
|12.00
|12.32—.07
|1.48.61NwGoldg
|19,593,823
|1.16
|1.07
|1.11—
|.04
|44.4837.77iShIndiabt
|12,436,023
|43.22
|42.18
|43.13+1.02
|1.50.82Ur-Energy
|11,748,653
|1.14
|1.00
|1.11+.05
|5.952.35EquinxGl
|11,311,592
|4.86
|4.49
|4.64—
|.14
|4.461.63RingEngy
|10,919,898
|1.91
|1.78
|1.81—
|.06
|8.254.69EnFuelgrs
|10,059,653
|7.03
|6.21
|6.41+.05
|4.201.99SlvrcpMt
|9,000,736
|3.08
|2.82
|2.83—
|.21
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|8,898,690
|149.85
|143.40
|148.68+1.54
|10.897.18CrnrstnStr
|7,855,103
|8.41
|8.06
|8.13—
|.03
|6.984.06NovaGldg
|7,777,255
|5.24
|4.96
|5.08—
|.14
|2.49.55eMagin
|6,137,597
|2.00
|1.94
|1.96—
|.03
|1.90.89Taseko
|5,946,274
|1.50
|1.35
|1.46+.08
|3.551.00Protalx
|5,358,791
|2.36
|2.13
|2.15—
|.13
|10.456.86CrnstTotR
|5,008,113
|8.00
|7.68
|7.68—
|.09
