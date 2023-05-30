AP WNBA Power Poll

AP NEWS
    By The Associated PressMay 30, 2023 GMT

    The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 29, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

    WLPtsPvHighLow
    1. Las Vegas (12)40144111
    2. Connecticut31126223
    3. New York21121424
    4. Chicago31105535
    5. Washington22103336
    6. Dallas2183657
    7. Los Angeles1267769
    8. Phoenix12578710
    9. Atlanta12509710
    10. Indiana124412810
    11. Seattle0220111112
    12. Minnesota0416101112
