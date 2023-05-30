May 30, 2023 GMT
AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 29, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|4
|0
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|3
|1
|126
|2
|2
|3
|3. New York
|2
|1
|121
|4
|2
|4
|4. Chicago
|3
|1
|105
|5
|3
|5
|5. Washington
|2
|2
|103
|3
|3
|6
|6. Dallas
|2
|1
|83
|6
|5
|7
|7. Los Angeles
|1
|2
|67
|7
|6
|9
|8. Phoenix
|1
|2
|57
|8
|7
|10
|9. Atlanta
|1
|2
|50
|9
|7
|10
|10. Indiana
|1
|2
|44
|12
|8
|10
|11. Seattle
|0
|2
|20
|11
|11
|12
|12. Minnesota
|0
|4
|16
|10
|11
|12