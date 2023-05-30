AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May 29, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Las Vegas (12) 4 0 144 1 1 1 2. Connecticut 3 1 126 2 2 3 3. New York 2 1 121 4 2 4 4. Chicago 3 1 105 5 3 5 5. Washington 2 2 103 3 3 6 6. Dallas 2 1 83 6 5 7 7. Los Angeles 1 2 67 7 6 9 8. Phoenix 1 2 57 8 7 10 9. Atlanta 1 2 50 9 7 10 10. Indiana 1 2 44 12 8 10 11. Seattle 0 2 20 11 11 12 12. Minnesota 0 4 16 10 11 12