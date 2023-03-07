2 men apparently drown after kayak capsizes in Arizona lake

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Two two men are dead after apparently drowning in Lake Pleasant in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, authorities said Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials identified the victims as 28-year-old Christopher Govoni and 24-year-old Rogelio Ortiz. Their hometowns weren’t immediately available.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket when their inflatable kayak capsized on Sunday evening, according to sheriff’s deputies. Witnesses called 911 after hearing distressed swimmers in the water yelling for help near the Roadrunner Campsite at the lake. Deputies and Peoria Fire Department personnel responded to the area and found the capsized kayak and some shoes in the water, but there was no sign of the two men. The search was suspended until Monday and both bodies were located 100 feet apart under 55 feet of water near Roadrunner Island.

Sheriff’s officials said it’s unclear what caused the kayak to capsize and it appears the men tried swimming to shore and were about 600 feet away when they went under.