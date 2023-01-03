Mississippi governor, state candidates file for reelection

1 of 3 With wife Elee Reeves, watching, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, signs his qualifying papers to run for reelection at the party headquarters in Jackson, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

1 of 3 With wife Elee Reeves, watching, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, signs his qualifying papers to run for reelection at the party headquarters in Jackson, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves filed Tuesday to seek reelection, marking the first day candidates for state and local offices can submit qualifying papers for the 2023 election.

Feb. 1 is the qualifying deadline for an election which will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices and county district offices. Party primaries are scheduled for Aug. 8, and the general election on Nov. 7.

Reeves, a Republican, announced at a news conference that he will seek a second four-year term, touting the state’s efforts on his watch to limit abortion rights, increase workforce development, raise teacher salaries and cut the state’s income tax.

“We had the opportunity to accomplish what I believe to be the most significant win in the conservative movement in my lifetime. Mississippi led the way in overturning Roe v. Wade,” Reeves said. “I am so proud that Mississippi did that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reeves said Mississippi has its lowest unemployment rate in state history, its tight labor market reflecting a nationwide trend . “We still more jobs looking for people than people looking for jobs,” Reeves said.

Reeves said his term was complicated by 14 natural disasters that have occurred in Mississippi since 2019.

Before his ascension to the governorship in 2019, Reeves served two terms as lieutenant governor and two terms as state treasurer.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg .