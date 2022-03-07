Hurricane Idalia latest
Rare blue supermoon
3M earplugs lawsuit
Venus Williams crashes out
Jonathan Taylor untraded

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

By Scott Bauer, SCOTT BAUER
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sixteen convicted felons have been charged with illegally voting in the 2020 presidential race in Wisconsin, a rate that’s on par with previous elections, the state elections commission said in a new report.

The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin, despite false claims by Donald Trump and his supporters. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 and in 2020 President Joe Biden won by a similar margin. Biden’s win has been upheld following recounts, lawsuits, nonpartisan audits and other reviews.

The number of cases of felons voting referred to district attorneys was less than 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election, the commission said in a report prepared for its meeting Wednesday. To date, none of them has been convicted, the report said.

In 2016, the number of cases referred to prosecutors was also just under 0.003% of the total voters.

Other news
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, right, and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters questions during a press conference at Eden Park ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal match between Spain and Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Aug.14, 2023. Jenni Hermoso said Friday, Aug. 25, that ‘in no moment’ did she consent to a kiss on the lips by soccer federation president Luis Rubiales. Hermoso issued a statement through her union hours after Rubiales claimed in an emergency meeting of the Spanish soccer federation that the kiss was consensual. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Rubiales crisis hangs over European soccer ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco
FILE - Argentina players celebrate after the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between Ireland and Argentina at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Oct. 18, 2015. Generations of Ireland's greatest players have never known what it's like to win a Rugby World Cup knockout match. It is 36 years and counting that they have choked on the sport’s biggest stage. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
History of Ireland’s failure to get past Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
Ireland's Head Coach Andy Farrell, right, and Jonathan Sexton during the Ireland Rugby World Cup 2023 squad announcement at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. (Damien Eagers/PA via AP)
Ireland as ready as it ever has been to crack Rugby World Cup hoodoo

To date in Wisconsin, voter fraud charges have been filed against 24 people in 12 different counties. Of those 24, 16 were allegedly felons who voted. Biden won the state by just under 21,000 votes. An Associated Press review of Wisconsin and other battleground states found there were not nearly enough cases of voter fraud to affect Biden’s win.

The felon voting report comes the week after an attorney hired by Republicans released the latest findings of his investigation that ignored many facts and called for lawmakers to look at decertifying Biden’s win, a move GOP leaders have said they won’t make and that nonpartisan attorneys have repeatedly said is unconstitutional.

The latest report is required under Wisconsin law after every election that has a state or federal position on the ballot. The audit involves comparing voters who cast a ballot with the list of people under Department of Corrections supervision for a felony conviction at the time the vote was cast.

The matches are first reviewed by the Department of Corrections, then by municipal clerks where the voting occurs and finally by Wisconsin Elections Commission staff before cases are referred to county district attorneys for their own investigation.

In 2020, 95 cases were referred to district attorneys. Of those, 16 were charged, 51 cases remain under investigation and in 28 cases no charges were filed.

There were seven people charged in Milwaukee County, two in Fond du Lac County and one each in Chippewa, Jefferson, Manitowoc, Marquette, Sauk, Vernon and Washington counties, according to the report.

The audit is the last check in identifying potential illegal voting by felons, the state elections commission said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Wisconsin Elections Commission now says there were 95 referrals, not 94 and, of those, 16 have been charged.

SCOTT BAUER
SCOTT BAUER
Covering Wisconsin politics and news