Golden Knights’ banner raising highlights a tripleheader to start the 2023-24 NHL season

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023-24 NHL season opens on Oct. 10 with a tripleheader headlined by the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup banner.

The league and its 32 clubs released the 1,312-game regular-season schedule Tuesday.

The puck drops again with the Nashville Predators facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by the potential debut of presumptive No. 1 pick Connor Bedard when he and the Chicago Blackhawks visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. One-hundred-twenty days after winning the Cup, the Golden Knights will begin their title defense against the Seattle Kraken in a preview of the Winter Classic.

The schedule also includes just the second-16 game day in league history on Oct. 24. Games will be staggered throughout the night from 6 p.m. Eastern on, March Madness-style.

April 18 is the last scheduled day of the regular season, with the traditional 16-team playoff tournament to follow.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports