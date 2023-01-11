List of nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Actor statuettes are pictured at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, Calif., in preparation for the SAG Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Actor statuettes are pictured at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, Calif., in preparation for the SAG Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the 29th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards , which will be handed out on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles and shown live on Netflix:

FILM

Ensemble: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; ““Women Talking.”

Male actor in a leading role: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Adam Sandler, “Hustler.”

Female actor in a leading role: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Male actor in a supporting role: Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inishirin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Female actor in a supporting role: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stunt Ensemble: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Woman King.”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Ozark”; “Severance”; “The White Lotus.”

Comedy Ensemble: : “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building.”

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.

Male actor in a drama series: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Steve Carell, “The Patient”; Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Sam Elliot, “1883”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Emily Blunt, “The English”; Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Niecy Nash-Betts, ““Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Amy Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Andor”; “The Boys”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”; “Stranger Things.”