Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement
Sports

Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan

FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after losing the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Argentina’s Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after losing the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari, second left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2022. Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
FILE - South Korea's national soccer team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his first win as coach of South Korea’s national soccer team after a late goal gave El Salvador a 1-1 draw. The former United States coach was appointed in February. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - South Korea’s national soccer team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his first win as coach of South Korea’s national soccer team after a late goal gave El Salvador a 1-1 draw. The former United States coach was appointed in February. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
 
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup in North America will start in a first qualifying group with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan, and either Cambodia or Pakistan.

Players in the Saudi national team — which upset eventual champion Argentina 2-1 to open last year’s tournament in Qatar — will prepare for the next edition training and playing with a slew of global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the multi-billion dollar project that the Saudi league has become.

Saudi Arabia’s extra interest in World Cup qualifying is that the top two teams in each of the nine four-team groups also goes direct to the 2027 Asian Cup, a tournament that will be hosted in the oil-rich kingdom.

None of Asia’s eight direct qualifying places to the expanded 48-team World Cup — co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico — are on offer from this group stage.

Other news
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Australia players pose for a group photo with the Aboriginal flag prior to women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the decision on Friday, July 7, 2023, that First Nations flags will be flown at Women's World Cup stadiums in Australia and New Zealand after soccer's world governing body agreed to make exceptions to the usually tight FIFA match day regulations for tournament venues. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)
Indigenous Football Australia pushes for direct funding out of Women’s World Cup legacy
From left, players Melanie Leupholz, Sarai Linder, Lena Lattwein, Svenja Hut, Laura Freigang, Sara Doorsoun, Carolin Simon, Sophia Kleinherne, Chantal Hagel and Felicitas Rauch warm up during training session of the German women's national soccer team in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2023. The women's soccer world championships take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20, 2023 until August 20, 2023. (Daniel Loeb/dpa/dpa via AP)
Germany players commit some of their Women’s World Cup bonuses to grassroots programs

The 18 teams advancing from the first group stage foom November to June 2024 will enter another round of six-team groups next year.

In other groups from Thursday’s draw, Japan will face Syria, North Korea plus either Myanmar or Macau, who have a two-leg playoff in October.

The current security situation in Syria, and also Afghanistan and Yemen, means those teams are likely to play “home” games in neutral countries.

Australia’s home-based players will have at least one round trip of about 25,000 kilometers (15,000 miles) in a group with Palestine, Lebanon and either Maldives or Bangladesh.

South Korea, whose run of 10 straight qualifications started at the 1986 World Cup, is in a group with China, Thailand and either Singapore or Guam. South Korea is now led by Jurgen Klinsmann, who is aiming for a third World Cup as coach after his native Germany in 2006 and the United States at the 2014 tournament.

Qatar, the 2022 host which has never advanced through the qualifying stages, is grouped with India, Kuwait plus Afghanistan or Mongolia.

Qatar has recruited Carlos Queiroz to extend his streak of coaching at four straight World Cups — in 2010 with Portugal and the past three with Iran.

India never played at a World Cup and coach Igor Štimac said Thursday the draw was not lucky to his team. Qatar will defend its Asian Cup title in January, and Štimac called Kuwait “by far the best team from (seeding) pot 3” in the draw.

Asia has perhaps the most complex path of soccer’s six continents to reach the 48-team World Cup.

Six teams will qualify via the subsequent group stage from September 2024 to June 2025. Two more places will be decided by another group stage in October 2025 involving six teams.

A two-team playoff in November 2025 will send the winner to the intercontinental playoffs.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports