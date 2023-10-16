Israel-Hamas war
Suzanne Somers dies
Rite Aid bankruptcy
AP Top 25
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Sports

2026 Olympic organizers forced to look outside Italy for ice sliding venue after project funds cut

 
Share

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A big-ticket project for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics has been dropped because the Italian government no longer wants to help fund it, organizing committee officials said Monday.

Bobsled, luge and skeleton events now need to be held outside Italy, likely either at the sliding track in Igls, Austria or St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The historic Eugenio Monti track at Cortina d’Ampezzo – built 100 years ago, used for the 1956 Winter Games, and shut down 15 years ago – was planned to be rebuilt but expected costs spiraled from the original 50 million euros ($53 million) estimate.

“Recent years’ dramatic international scenario has forced a reflection on the resources regionally allocated by the Italian government as investment for this specific venue,” organizing committee leader Giovanni Malago said at the International Olympic Committee’s annual meeting being held in Mumbai, India.

Other news
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach arrives to attend the first day of the executive board meeting of the IOC ahead of the upcoming 141st IOC session in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Russian athletes won’t be barred from the Paris Olympics despite their country’s suspension
A security guard stands at the entrance of a venue ahead of the upcoming 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions
FILE - The logo of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, is pictured at the headquarters in Saint Denis, outside Paris, Thursday, Oct.14, 2021. China lost its Paris Olympics place in team eventing to be staged at the Versailles Palace because of a positive test by the horse of a three-time Olympian, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Japan will replace China. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)
China loses team eventing place at Paris Olympics because horse found with a ‘controlled medication’

“This venue has been at the center of a long and controversial process,” Malago acknowledged, after a tender for the work produced no viable contractor.

The IOC had long been skeptical about the Cortina sliding track project and urges Olympic hosts to avoid building venues which do not fulfil a proven need for local communities.

Using venues outside a host country is now encouraged to limit costs for Olympic organizers who typically overspend budgets.

Malago said Milan-Cortina officials will decide which sliding track to use after consulting with the IOC.

Milan-Cortina won hosting rights in 2019, beating a Swedish bid centered on Stockholm that planned to use a sliding track in Latvia.

—-

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games