Indians 7, Angels 2
|Cleveland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ramirez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Htcheon pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|B.Snger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|M.Trout dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Buers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Walsh 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lplow lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Salcedo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ta.Ward 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Jstus 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|T.Kelly 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Crter rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bourjos cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hnter cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Br.Lund lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mroff ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pantoja pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Prsnger 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|6
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|200
|210
|020—7
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000—2
E_Thompson (1), Mercado (1), Pantoja (1), Pujols 3 (3), Ward (1). DP_Cleveland 3, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Perez (1), Mercado (1), Freeman (1). HR_Barnes (1). SB_Naquin (1), Thompson (1). CS_Barnes (1). SF_Bauers (1), Luplow (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W, 2-0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Wilson H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cole
|BS, 0-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Solter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Cahill L, 0-2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|BS, 0-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramsey
|BS, 4-6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hanewich
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Cimber (La Stella).
WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Bill Miller; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gerry Davis.