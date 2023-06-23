AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 23, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.45.13
Altria43.42.34
AmerenCp80.83—1.46
AmExpress168.07.19
ArchDanM72.90.16
AutoZone2423.73—14.90
BPPLC34.81.43
Boeing205.41.20
BristMySq65.04.26
Brunswick80.74—1.30
CampbSoup45.59.19
Chevron151.35—1.29
Citigroup46.02.61
CocaCola61.20.65
ConAgraBr34.09.30
ConocoPhil100.46.97
Corning33.86.59
CurtissWright173.00—2.80
DTEEnergy110.00—2.94
DeereCo404.45—11.24
DillardsInc321.68.47
Disney88.10.39
DuPont67.78.06
EmersonElec86.68.74
Entergy97.13—2.05
ExxonMobil102.40.90
FMCCorp105.73—2.18
FirstEnergy38.49.73
FootLocker25.93.55
FordMot14.02.17
GenDynam212.39—2.06
GenlElec103.78—1.04
GenMill81.32+.02
HPInc29.61.19
Halliburton30.89.38
Hershey259.09—1.22
HomeDepot300.81.37
IBM129.43—1.74
IntlPaper30.60.14
JohnsonJn165.48.14
KrogerCo46.14+.07
LindsayCorp124.99—4.72
LockheedM459.36—4.07
LowesCos215.22+.40
MarathonOil21.95.30
McDonalds289.91—3.39
NCRCorp24.37.22
Nucor153.79+.46
OGEEnergy35.68.51
OccidentPet56.07.45
ONEOK57.69.50
PG&amp;ECorp16.89.40
Pfizer38.30.43
ProctGamb148.46—1.49
RaythnTech96.91.01
RexAmRescS32.93.03
RockwellAuto313.27—1.71
Schlumbrg46.59.25
SnapOn273.62+.08
Textron64.91.54
3MCo100.72+.29
Timken84.91—1.32
TraneTech186.16+1.30
UnionPacif199.89—3.48
USSteel23.33.09
VerizonComm35.51.34
ViadCorp23.48.39
WalMart155.46.29
WellsFargo40.61.45
WilliamsCos30.59+.02
Winnebago60.84+.25
YumBrands135.60.74
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.