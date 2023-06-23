June 23, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.45
|—
|.13
|Altria
|43.42
|—
|.34
|AmerenCp
|80.83
|—1.46
|AmExpress
|168.07
|—
|.19
|ArchDanM
|72.90
|—
|.16
|AutoZone
|2423.73—14.90
|BPPLC
|34.81
|—
|.43
|Boeing
|205.41
|—
|.20
|BristMySq
|65.04
|—
|.26
|Brunswick
|80.74
|—1.30
|CampbSoup
|45.59
|—
|.19
|Chevron
|151.35
|—1.29
|Citigroup
|46.02
|—
|.61
|CocaCola
|61.20
|—
|.65
|ConAgraBr
|34.09
|—
|.30
|ConocoPhil
|100.46
|—
|.97
|Corning
|33.86
|—
|.59
|CurtissWright
|173.00
|—2.80
|DTEEnergy
|110.00
|—2.94
|DeereCo
|404.45—11.24
|DillardsInc
|321.68
|—
|.47
|Disney
|88.10
|—
|.39
|DuPont
|67.78
|—
|.06
|EmersonElec
|86.68
|—
|.74
|Entergy
|97.13
|—2.05
|ExxonMobil
|102.40
|—
|.90
|FMCCorp
|105.73
|—2.18
|FirstEnergy
|38.49
|—
|.73
|FootLocker
|25.93
|—
|.55
|FordMot
|14.02
|—
|.17
|GenDynam
|212.39
|—2.06
|GenlElec
|103.78
|—1.04
|GenMill
|81.32
|+.02
|HPInc
|29.61
|—
|.19
|Halliburton
|30.89
|—
|.38
|Hershey
|259.09
|—1.22
|HomeDepot
|300.81
|—
|.37
|IBM
|129.43
|—1.74
|IntlPaper
|30.60
|—
|.14
|JohnsonJn
|165.48
|—
|.14
|KrogerCo
|46.14
|+.07
|LindsayCorp
|124.99
|—4.72
|LockheedM
|459.36
|—4.07
|LowesCos
|215.22
|+.40
|MarathonOil
|21.95
|—
|.30
|McDonalds
|289.91
|—3.39
|NCRCorp
|24.37
|—
|.22
|Nucor
|153.79
|+.46
|OGEEnergy
|35.68
|—
|.51
|OccidentPet
|56.07
|—
|.45
|ONEOK
|57.69
|—
|.50
|PG&ECorp
|16.89
|—
|.40
|Pfizer
|38.30
|—
|.43
|ProctGamb
|148.46
|—1.49
|RaythnTech
|96.91
|—
|.01
|RexAmRescS
|32.93
|—
|.03
|RockwellAuto
|313.27
|—1.71
|Schlumbrg
|46.59
|—
|.25
|SnapOn
|273.62
|+.08
|Textron
|64.91
|—
|.54
|3MCo
|100.72
|+.29
|Timken
|84.91
|—1.32
|TraneTech
|186.16
|+1.30
|UnionPacif
|199.89
|—3.48
|USSteel
|23.33
|—
|.09
|VerizonComm
|35.51
|—
|.34
|ViadCorp
|23.48
|—
|.39
|WalMart
|155.46
|—
|.29
|WellsFargo
|40.61
|—
|.45
|WilliamsCos
|30.59
|+.02
|Winnebago
|60.84
|+.25
|YumBrands
|135.60
|—
|.74