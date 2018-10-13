Golden Knights-Flyers Sums
|Vegas
|0
|0
|1—1
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_Carrier, VGK, (holding), 6:33; Marchessault, VGK, (high sticking), 12:16.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Sanheim, PHI, (hooking), 6:48; Lehtera, PHI, (tripping), 13:33.
Third Period_1, Vegas, Eakin 2 (Carpenter), 18:35. Penalties_Simmonds, PHI, (hooking), 15:45.
Other news
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 5-10-6_21. Philadelphia 10-10-6_26.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 2-3-0 (26 shots-26 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 1-3-0 (21-20).
A_19,067 (19,543). T_2:19.
Referees_Francis Charron, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Steve Miller.