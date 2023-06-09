AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 9, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.02.05
Altria45.32.04
AmerenCp83.65.14
AmExpress171.36+.22
ArchDanM72.62+.42
AutoZone2363.00+2.39
BPPLC35.55.26
Boeing216.15—1.97
BristMySq64.86.46
Brunswick85.67+.67
CampbSoup46.56.22
Chevron159.12.12
Citigroup48.00.10
CocaCola60.52+.15
ConAgraBr34.37.10
ConocoPhil103.90.64
Corning32.87+1.19
CurtissWright173.27—1.60
DTEEnergy112.49+.52
DeereCo377.81—2.96
DillardsInc340.10+1.86
Disney91.59.94
DuPont69.81.63
EmersonElec83.85.22
Entergy101.65+.15
ExxonMobil107.75.44
FMCCorp106.03—3.93
FirstEnergy38.79.16
FootLocker25.92.59
FordMot13.82+.24
GenDynam212.33—1.21
GenlElec105.35.72
GenMill82.56.09
HPInc29.90.14
Halliburton32.38+.23
Hershey255.90+.78
HomeDepot297.64—3.45
IBM135.22+.81
IntlPaper31.51.24
JohnsonJn160.09.17
KrogerCo46.25+.49
LindsayCorp125.18.85
LockheedM461.99—2.18
LowesCos209.41—1.05
MarathonOil23.61.35
McDonalds286.14+.36
NCRCorp25.22+.30
Nucor145.40—1.44
OGEEnergy36.33.21
OccidentPet59.35.36
ONEOK59.77.94
PG&amp;ECorp17.08+.08
Pfizer39.05.04
ProctGamb146.04.40
RaythnTech99.02.06
RexAmRescS33.49.84
RockwellAuto302.41.52
Schlumbrg47.63+.18
SnapOn267.33—2.00
Textron65.26+.05
3MCo99.93.83
Timken82.39—1.39
TraneTech175.89—.100
UnionPacif199.42—1.57
USSteel22.14.59
VerizonComm35.43
ViadCorp25.56.82
WalMart152.95+.78
WellsFargo42.14.23
WilliamsCos30.66.60
Winnebago65.96+1.22
YumBrands133.13.07
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.