BC-KX-STOX- noon

June 22, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)-noon stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.54.08
Altria43.79.16
AmerenCp82.21.99
AmExpress167.68.24
ArchDanM73.19.27
AutoZone2438.88—7.41
BPPLC35.18.25
Boeing207.33—4.75
BristMySq65.21.29
Brunswick82.88.90
CampbSoup45.91+.23
Chevron152.95—1.93
Citigroup46.71.70
CocaCola61.77+.34
ConAgraBr34.40+.01
ConocoPhil101.84—1.86
Corning34.35.08
CurtissWright175.96—2.73
DTEEnergy112.70.92
DeereCo415.100.60
DillardsInc324.42.87
Disney88.40.25
DuPont68.06.36
EmersonElec87.44.01
Entergy99.40—1.19
ExxonMobil103.46.41
FMCCorp107.76—1.10
FirstEnergy39.16.29
FootLocker26.70+.07
FordMot14.29+.27
GenDynam214.77—2.76
GenlElec105.40+.35
GenMill81.29.09
HPInc29.62.24
Halliburton31.18.74
Hershey259.41+.52
HomeDepot300.74+.04
IBM130.82—2.87
IntlPaper30.74.39
JohnsonJn165.19+1.31
KrogerCo45.69+.01
LindsayCorp129.54—1.14
LockheedM463.51—2.53
LowesCos214.57+.32
MarathonOil22.13.92
McDonalds292.07—2.45
NCRCorp24.47.22
Nucor152.36+.46
OGEEnergy36.27.31
OccidentPet56.60.87
ONEOK58.13.95
PG&amp;ECorp17.36+.08
Pfizer38.69.21
ProctGamb149.75+.31
RaythnTech97.09—1.99
RexAmRescS32.74.30
RockwellAuto314.66—6.09
Schlumbrg47.11.65
SnapOn274.30+1.42
Textron65.77.79
3MCo100.21—1.26
Timken85.81.95
TraneTech185.34.62
UnionPacif202.55—1.10
USSteel23.34.05
VerizonComm35.65.19
ViadCorp23.75.39
WalMart155.70+1.24
WellsFargo41.21.45
WilliamsCos30.53.30
Winnebago62.34—1.03
YumBrands135.67—1.07
