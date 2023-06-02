June 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|484.5
|486.5
|481.0
|482.0
|—1.0
|Sep
|507.0
|508.0
|502.5
|503.0
|—4.0
|Nov
|522.5
|522.5
|519.0
|519.0
|—3.0
|Est. sales 686.
|Thu.'s sales 625
|Thu.'s open int 6,908,
|up 155
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.482
|94.482
|94.440
|94.460
|—
|37
|Est. sales 18,171.
|Thu.'s sales 33,252
|Thu.'s open int 542,673