BC-Stock News

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends Advanced Drainage Systems .14 from .12 Donaldson Co .25 from .23 Haverty Furniture .30 from .28 Haverty Furniture A .28 from .26 Insperity .57 from .52 Materion .13 from .125 NACCO Industries Cl A .2175 from .2075 Special Dividends Arch Resources 2.20 Crane .18 Owl Rock Capital .06 SandRidge Energy 2.00 Spirit Airlines .10 g- Canadian funds

