May 26, 2023 GMT
BC-Stock News
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:
|Increased Dividends
|Advanced Drainage Systems .14 from .12
|Donaldson Co .25 from .23
|Haverty Furniture .30 from .28
|Haverty Furniture A .28 from .26
|Insperity .57 from .52
|Materion .13 from .125
|NACCO Industries Cl A .2175 from .2075
|Special Dividends
|Arch Resources 2.20
|Crane .18
|Owl Rock Capital .06
|SandRidge Energy 2.00
|Spirit Airlines .10
|g- Canadian funds
Other corporate news and listings:
|Stock Splits This Week
|Healthcare Triangle 1 for 10 reverse split
|Landos Biopharma 1 for 10 reverse split
|LiqTech International 1 for 8 reverse split
|Lordstown Mortors Corp Cl A 1 for 5 reverse split
|Nova Lifestyle Inc
|TransCode Therapeutics 1 for 20 reverse split
|SeaChange International 1 for 20 reverse split
|Sigilon Therapeutics 1 for 13 reverse split
|Acquisitions and Mergers
|Minimum value $350 million
|Evoqua Water Technologies - Xylem Inc (7.5B)
|Sisecam Resources - Sisecam Chemicals (491M)
|New Stock Listings
|NYSE
|Atmus Filtration Technologies
|Equity Bancshares Inc Cl A (from Nasdaq)
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Inflection Point Acquisition Corp II unit
|Oxford Square Capital Corp right
|SEALSQ Corp
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NYSE
|ABB Ltd
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
|Lottery.com Inc and warrants
|NantHealth Inc
|Corporate Name Changes
|Roth Ch Acquisition IV Co and warrant