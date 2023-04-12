April 12, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.79
|+.10
|Altria
|44.93
|—
|.16
|AmerenCp
|89.92
|—
|.26
|AmExpress
|160.92
|—
|.91
|ArchDanM
|81.47
|+.08
|AutoZone
|2574.86+15.32
|BPPLC
|40.42
|+.56
|Boeing
|212.65
|+.33
|BristMySq
|70.43
|+.40
|Brunswick
|81.26
|+.12
|CampbSoup
|55.35
|—
|.45
|Chevron
|170.31
|+1.09
|Citigroup
|46.93
|—
|.27
|CocaCola
|62.82
|+.24
|ConAgraBr
|37.65
|—
|.26
|ConocoPhil
|108.38
|+1.63
|Corning
|34.88
|—
|.10
|CurtissWright
|177.40
|+1.23
|DTEEnergy
|113.85
|—
|.06
|DeereCo
|385.64
|+4.81
|DillardsInc
|300.38
|—2.93
|Disney
|99.68
|—
|.75
|DuPont
|70.99
|+.31
|EmersonElec
|82.99
|—1.45
|Entergy
|110.46
|+.02
|ExxonMobil
|115.60
|+.25
|FMCCorp
|122.71
|+1.94
|FirstEnergy
|41.63
|—
|.23
|FootLocker
|40.99
|—
|.23
|FordMot
|12.85
|—
|.02
|GenDynam
|230.10
|+1.83
|GenlElec
|94.44
|+.53
|GenMill
|86.88
|—
|.19
|HPInc
|29.70
|—
|.24
|Halliburton
|33.67
|—
|.06
|Hershey
|259.05
|—
|.09
|HomeDepot
|292.66
|—1.11
|IBM
|129.31
|—1.11
|IntlPaper
|36.53
|—
|.01
|JohnsonJn
|164.16
|—
|.11
|KrogerCo
|47.68
|—
|.29
|LindsayCorp
|129.46
|—4.21
|LockheedM
|488.53
|+.69
|LowesCos
|202.20
|+.86
|MarathonOil
|25.92
|—
|.19
|McDonalds
|285.45
|+.97
|NCRCorp
|22.83
|—
|.13
|Nucor
|149.24
|+.52
|OGEEnergy
|38.63
|+.10
|OccidentPet
|64.84
|+.47
|ONEOK
|66.63
|+.20
|PG&ECorp
|16.96
|+.14
|Pfizer
|41.59
|—
|.20
|ProctGamb
|151.71
|+1.05
|RaythnTech
|101.17
|+1.45
|RexAmRescS
|29.41
|+.13
|RockwellAuto
|280.10
|+1.58
|Schlumbrg
|51.47
|+.33
|SnapOn
|238.10
|+2.22
|Textron
|67.98
|—
|.34
|3MCo
|104.64
|+.08
|Timken
|78.03
|+1.20
|TraneTech
|174.88
|+3.84
|UnionPacif
|199.32
|+.42
|USSteel
|26.15
|+.13
|VerizonComm
|39.37
|—
|.09
|ViadCorp
|18.89
|—
|.34
|WalMart
|150.39
|+.32
|WellsFargo
|39.41
|+.04
|WilliamsCos
|30.49
|+.32
|Winnebago
|58.50
|—
|.77
|YumBrands
|132.26
|+.69