    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    March 22, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc18.61+.07
    Altria46.13.07
    AmerenCp83.11.64
    AmExpress164.03.53
    ArchDanM78.28+.59
    AutoZone2381.04—13.92
    BPPLC36.96.06
    Boeing200.32—4.38
    BristMySq67.67+.16
    Brunswick80.72+.31
    CampbSoup54.31+.23
    Chevron157.89—1.42
    Citigroup44.55.52
    CocaCola60.68+.36
    ConAgraBr37.00+.58
    ConocoPhil99.53.19
    Corning33.48.20
    CurtissWright171.66+.08
    DTEEnergy105.76.53
    DeereCo401.02—1.57
    DillardsInc317.86—3.100
    Disney96.07.47
    DuPont69.32.35
    EmersonElec83.84.15
    Entergy102.14—1.02
    ExxonMobil106.46.58
    FMCCorp119.67—1.87
    FirstEnergy38.87.52
    FootLocker40.38—2.31
    FordMot11.78+.06
    GenDynam222.21.16
    GenlElec92.15.03
    GenMill81.23+.48
    HPInc28.41.21
    Halliburton31.12.82
    Hershey244.85+1.66
    HomeDepot288.45.98
    IBM126.35.22
    IntlPaper34.92.32
    JohnsonJn152.76—1.13
    KrogerCo48.49+.73
    LindsayCorp146.34.43
    LockheedM473.44—1.32
    LowesCos196.40.39
    MarathonOil22.74.23
    McDonalds270.73+.52
    NCRCorp22.29.06
    Nucor150.16—1.94
    OGEEnergy35.59.44
    OccidentPet59.47.77
    ONEOK61.72.16
    PG&amp;ECorp15.93.05
    Pfizer40.40.27
    ProctGamb145.21+1.13
    RaythnTech98.09+.08
    RexAmRescS31.30
    RockwellAuto283.32+.16
    Schlumbrg47.78.50
    SnapOn238.30.78
    Textron68.69.02
    3MCo103.54.75
    Timken79.72.33
    TraneTech184.62+1.58
    UnionPacif188.90.64
    USSteel25.73.13
    VerizonComm37.81+.07
    ViadCorp20.16.33
    WalMart140.63+.21
    WellsFargo38.01.47
    WilliamsCos29.18
    Winnebago58.55+.30
    YumBrands128.90+.35
