Bruins-Devils Sums

First Period_1, Boston, Krug 9, 13:32 (sh). 2, New Jersey, Wood 15 (Coleman), 16:26. 3, Boston, Schaller 9, 19:57 (sh). Penalties_Mueller, NJ, (cross checking), 5:54; Bergeron, BOS, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 6:06; McQuaid, BOS, (tripping), 11:35; Wood, NJ, (interference), 14:19; McQuaid, BOS, (roughing), 18:10.
Second Period_4, New Jersey, Hall 21 (Hischier), 0:31. 5, Boston, Krug 10 (Bergeron, Spooner), 2:03 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Palmieri 13 (Vatanen, Hall), 11:07. Penalties_Stafford, NJ, (elbowing), 2:00; Vatanen, NJ, (hooking), 6:26; Chara, BOS, (interference), 16:24.
Third Period_7, Boston, McQuaid 1 (Nash, Grzelcyk), 11:55. 8, Boston, Bergeron 25 (Backes, Marchand), 19:21. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (cross checking), 2:26; Backes, BOS, (roughing), 9:13; Bergeron, BOS, (delay of game), 14:18; McQuaid, BOS, served by DeBrusk, (roughing), 19:21; McQuaid, BOS, served by DeBrusk, (roughing), 19:21; McQuaid, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:21.
Shots on Goal_Boston 12-9-6_27. New Jersey 10-16-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 7.
Goalies_Boston, Khudobin 12-3-4 (38 shots-35 saves). New Jersey, Lack 1-3-0 (26-22).
A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:33.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Bevan Mills.