Chargers-Raiders Stats
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|10
|7
|3—20
|Oakland
|3
|0
|0
|3—
|6
Oak_FG Carlson 46, 2:51.
LAC_FG Badgley 27, 5:47.
LAC_Allen 11 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), :24.
LAC_Gordon 66 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 12:32.
Oak_FG Carlson 30, 14:49.
LAC_FG Badgley 41, 7:12.
A_54,750.
___
|LAC
|Oak
|First downs
|16
|16
|Total Net Yards
|335
|317
|Rushes-yards
|26-113
|22-114
|Passing
|222
|203
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|3-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|5-96
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-1
|24-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|4-40
|Punts
|4-42.8
|3-54.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-70
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|28:50
|31:10
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gordon 18-93, Ekeler 3-19, Watt 2-2, Rivers 1-1, M.Williams 1-0, Benjamin 1-(minus 2). Oakland, Martin 15-61, Townsend 1-42, Richard 3-7, Bryant 1-2, Carr 2-2.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Rivers 18-26-1-223. Oakland, Carr 24-37-0-243.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Allen 6-57, Gordon 5-72, Ty.Williams 4-46, Green 2-30, Gates 1-18. Oakland, Richard 5-52, Cook 4-52, LaFell 4-47, Roberts 3-39, Martin 3-31, Bryant 3-17, Carrier 1-5, D.Harris 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.