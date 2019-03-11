Rays 8, Phillies 2
|Tampa Bay
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|McCtchn lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brsseau 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|J.Sgura ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Lowe cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walding 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Czens cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ke.Wong 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Petit 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Btera dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Smlnski dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|G.Ngepe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Tampa Bay
|140
|021
|000—8
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000—2
E_Padlo (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Lowe (6), Kiermaier 2 (4). HR_Garcia (3), Smolinski (2), McCutchen (1), Segura (1). SF_Garcia (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beeks
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Font
|1 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos
|2 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L, 0-2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Rios S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beato
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eickhoff
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Neshek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicasio
|BS, 0-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morgan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Iassogna.