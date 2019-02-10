FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Kentucky Boys and Girls Basketball How Fared

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boys

1. Scott Co. (27-1) beat Woodford Co. 64-62, beat Clay County 106-71.
2. John Hardin (28-0) beat Bardstown 83-63, beat North Hardin 58-51, beat Nelson County 86-61.
3. University Heights (25-4) beat Christian County 69-54, beat Fort Campbell 76-48, beat Hopkinsville 67-61.
4. Lou. Trinity (20-7) beat Lex. Lafayette 53-47.
5. Lou. Waggener (23-3) beat Lou. Collegiate 81-31, beat Lou. Eastern 77-55.
6. Cov. Catholic (21-6) beat Oldham County 57-46, beat Dixie Heights 64-41.
7. Cooper (21-4) beat Newport Central Catholic 53-33, lost to Campbell Co. 59-53.
8. Campbell Co. (22-4) beat Simon Kenton 80-66, beat Pendleton Co. 77-41, beat Cooper 59-53, beat Conner 70-48.
9. South Laurel (24-2) beat Lynn Camp 80-43, beat St. Joseph Altercrest, Ohio, 79-26.
10. Lex. Henry Clay (22-5) beat Lex. Paul Dunbar 68-36, beat Woodford Co. 70-60.

Girls

1. Conner (26-1) beat Walton-Verona 79-53, beat Boone Co. 84-34, beat Ryle 62-57, beat Spencer Co. 70-56.
2. Scott Co. (26-1) beat Lex. Sayre 96-33, beat Bryan Station 95-42, beat South Laurel 91-56.
3. Ryle (23-5) lost to Conner 62-57, beat Cooper 74-36.
4. Boyd Co. (20-4) lost to St. Joseph Central, WV 85-72, beat West Carter 93-79.
5. Elizabethtown (24-4) beat Green Co. 85-30, beat Bardstown 60-50.
6. Lincoln Co. (20-6) lost to Mercer Co. 64-60, lost to Danville 88-85.
7. Highlands (24-4) beat Holmes 72-49, beat Scott 70-51.
8. Lou. Sacred Heart (18-7) beat Lou. Central 74-53, beat Lou. Christian Academy 60-54.
9. Lou. Male (16-6) beat Lou. Brown 64-24, lost to Lou. Mercy 73-67, beat Lou. Ballard 69-35.
10. George Rogers Clark (18-9) beat Rowan Co. 87-51, beat Campbell Co. 61-59.