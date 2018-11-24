Penguins-Bruins Sum
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
|Boston
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Kessel, Letang), 6:09 (pp). 2, Boston, DeBrusk 9 (Miller, Krejci), 13:40.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Boston, Nordstrom 4 (Pastrnak, Krug), 1:57.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-16-11-1_37. Boston 12-13-10-2_37.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Boston 0 of 0.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 0-0-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Boston, Halak 8-2-2 (37-36).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:45.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.