Indiana High School Basketball Poll
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)
|9-0
|298
|1
|2. Penn (1)
|6-0
|262
|2
|3. Indpls Cathedral
|5-1
|234
|4
|4. Homestead
|5-0
|191
|5
|5. Brownsburg
|7-1
|178
|3
|6. Kokomo
|5-2
|136
|NR
|7. Westfield
|5-1
|108
|NR
|8. Noblesville
|4-1
|90
|6
|(tie) Center Grove
|7-0
|90
|NR
|10. Carmel
|5-3
|47
|10
Others receiving votes:
Northridge 40. Hammond Central 37. Jennings Co. 36. Fishers 19. Chesterton 14. Lawrence North 12. Anderson 8.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (13)
|7-0
|294
|1
|2. N. Daviess (1)
|6-0
|262
|2
|3. NorthWood (1)
|7-1
|224
|3
|4. Norwell
|6-1
|203
|5
|5. W. Noble
|6-0
|161
|7
|6. Beech Grove
|5-2
|139
|8
|7. Peru
|5-1
|130
|9
|8. S. Bend Washington
|7-1
|122
|4
|9. Indpls Brebeuf
|4-2
|97
|6
|10. Lebanon
|6-1
|82
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Ft. Wayne Concordia 21. Scottsburg 21. Lake Station 14. Culver Academy 10. Evansville Memorial 8. Greensburg 6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13)
|6-0
|296
|1
|2. Linton-Stockton (1)
|6-1
|232
|3
|3. Carroll (Flora) (1)
|5-0
|228
|2
|4. Brownstown
|7-1
|203
|4
|5. S. Spencer
|7-0
|163
|6
|6. Eastern Hancock
|5-1
|141
|5
|7. Gary 21st Century
|5-2
|130
|7
|8. Wapahani
|6-1
|110
|8
|9. Taylor
|7-0
|87
|10
|10. University
|6-0
|67
|NR
Others receiving votes:
S. Knox 42. Southwestern (Jefferson) 35. Providence 27. Tipton 24. Sullivan 9. Triton Central 6.
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bloomfield (15)
|6-1
|300
|1
|2. Orleans
|4-1
|233
|2
|3. Loogootee
|6-2
|230
|4
|4. Fountain Central
|5-0
|198
|6
|5. Ev. Christian
|4-3
|156
|3
|6. Barr-Reeve
|4-3
|125
|8
|7. Bethesda Christian
|4-1
|113
|10
|8. Jac-Cen-Del
|4-3
|96
|7
|9. Edinburgh
|5-2
|93
|5
|10. Tri
|5-1
|72
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Lutheran 70. Tindley 56. Christian Academy 23. Greenwood Christian 15. Bethany Christian 8. Dubois 6. Springs Valley 6.