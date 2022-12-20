Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 9-0 298 1 2. Penn (1) 6-0 262 2 3. Indpls Cathedral 5-1 234 4 4. Homestead 5-0 191 5 5. Brownsburg 7-1 178 3 6. Kokomo 5-2 136 NR 7. Westfield 5-1 108 NR 8. Noblesville 4-1 90 6 (tie) Center Grove 7-0 90 NR 10. Carmel 5-3 47 10

Others receiving votes:

Northridge 40. Hammond Central 37. Jennings Co. 36. Fishers 19. Chesterton 14. Lawrence North 12. Anderson 8.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 7-0 294 1 2. N. Daviess (1) 6-0 262 2 3. NorthWood (1) 7-1 224 3 4. Norwell 6-1 203 5 5. W. Noble 6-0 161 7 6. Beech Grove 5-2 139 8 7. Peru 5-1 130 9 8. S. Bend Washington 7-1 122 4 9. Indpls Brebeuf 4-2 97 6 10. Lebanon 6-1 82 NR

Others receiving votes:

Ft. Wayne Concordia 21. Scottsburg 21. Lake Station 14. Culver Academy 10. Evansville Memorial 8. Greensburg 6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 6-0 296 1 2. Linton-Stockton (1) 6-1 232 3 3. Carroll (Flora) (1) 5-0 228 2 4. Brownstown 7-1 203 4 5. S. Spencer 7-0 163 6 6. Eastern Hancock 5-1 141 5 7. Gary 21st Century 5-2 130 7 8. Wapahani 6-1 110 8 9. Taylor 7-0 87 10 10. University 6-0 67 NR

Others receiving votes:

S. Knox 42. Southwestern (Jefferson) 35. Providence 27. Tipton 24. Sullivan 9. Triton Central 6.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv 1. Bloomfield (15) 6-1 300 1 2. Orleans 4-1 233 2 3. Loogootee 6-2 230 4 4. Fountain Central 5-0 198 6 5. Ev. Christian 4-3 156 3 6. Barr-Reeve 4-3 125 8 7. Bethesda Christian 4-1 113 10 8. Jac-Cen-Del 4-3 96 7 9. Edinburgh 5-2 93 5 10. Tri 5-1 72 NR

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Lutheran 70. Tindley 56. Christian Academy 23. Greenwood Christian 15. Bethany Christian 8. Dubois 6. Springs Valley 6.