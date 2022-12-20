AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Indiana High School Basketball Poll

    By The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

    The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

    Class 4A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 9-0 298 1
    2. Penn (1) 6-0 262 2
    3. Indpls Cathedral 5-1 234 4
    4. Homestead 5-0 191 5
    5. Brownsburg 7-1 178 3
    6. Kokomo 5-2 136 NR
    7. Westfield 5-1 108 NR
    8. Noblesville 4-1 90 6
    (tie) Center Grove 7-0 90 NR
    10. Carmel 5-3 47 10

    Others receiving votes:

    Northridge 40. Hammond Central 37. Jennings Co. 36. Fishers 19. Chesterton 14. Lawrence North 12. Anderson 8.

    Class 3A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 7-0 294 1
    2. N. Daviess (1) 6-0 262 2
    3. NorthWood (1) 7-1 224 3
    4. Norwell 6-1 203 5
    5. W. Noble 6-0 161 7
    6. Beech Grove 5-2 139 8
    7. Peru 5-1 130 9
    8. S. Bend Washington 7-1 122 4
    9. Indpls Brebeuf 4-2 97 6
    10. Lebanon 6-1 82 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 21. Scottsburg 21. Lake Station 14. Culver Academy 10. Evansville Memorial 8. Greensburg 6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 6.

    Class 2A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 6-0 296 1
    2. Linton-Stockton (1) 6-1 232 3
    3. Carroll (Flora) (1) 5-0 228 2
    4. Brownstown 7-1 203 4
    5. S. Spencer 7-0 163 6
    6. Eastern Hancock 5-1 141 5
    7. Gary 21st Century 5-2 130 7
    8. Wapahani 6-1 110 8
    9. Taylor 7-0 87 10
    10. University 6-0 67 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    S. Knox 42. Southwestern (Jefferson) 35. Providence 27. Tipton 24. Sullivan 9. Triton Central 6.

    Class A

    W-L Pts Prv
    1. Bloomfield (15) 6-1 300 1
    2. Orleans 4-1 233 2
    3. Loogootee 6-2 230 4
    4. Fountain Central 5-0 198 6
    5. Ev. Christian 4-3 156 3
    6. Barr-Reeve 4-3 125 8
    7. Bethesda Christian 4-1 113 10
    8. Jac-Cen-Del 4-3 96 7
    9. Edinburgh 5-2 93 5
    10. Tri 5-1 72 NR

    Others receiving votes:

    Indpls Lutheran 70. Tindley 56. Christian Academy 23. Greenwood Christian 15. Bethany Christian 8. Dubois 6. Springs Valley 6.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.