AP Indiana High School Football Top 10 Teams
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 25, 2018, rating points and previous rankings:
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Warren Central
|(17)
|6-0
|340
|1
|2. Brownsburg
|-
|6-0
|298
|2
|3. Avon
|-
|5-1
|254
|3
|4. Carmel
|-
|5-1
|220
|6
|(tie) Penn
|-
|5-1
|220
|4
|6. Indpls N. Central
|-
|4-2
|142
|5
|7. Lafayette Jeff
|-
|5-1
|134
|7
|8. Center Grove
|-
|3-3
|100
|8
|9. Columbus North
|-
|5-1
|80
|9
|10. Indpls Ben Davis
|-
|3-3
|28
|NR
Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 16. Warsaw 12. Merrillville 12. Ft. Wayne Snider 8. Southport 6.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. New Palestine
|(17)
|6-0
|340
|1
|2. Decatur Central
|-
|5-1
|286
|3
|3. Whiteland
|-
|5-1
|254
|4
|4. Martinsville
|-
|5-1
|176
|2
|5. Columbus East
|-
|4-2
|174
|5
|6. Bedford N. Lawrence
|-
|5-1
|170
|6
|7. Indpls Cathedral
|-
|3-3
|160
|7
|(tie) Michigan City
|-
|4-2
|160
|8
|9. Zionsville
|-
|3-3
|48
|9
|10. McCutcheon
|-
|4-2
|40
|NR
Others receiving votes: Seymour 22. Elkhart Central 18. Lafayette Harrison 8. Bloomington South 6. Castle 4. Terre Haute South 2. Indpls Roncalli 2.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|(13)
|6-0
|310
|1
|2. NorthWood
|(1)
|6-0
|256
|2
|3. Ev. Central
|(1)
|6-0
|228
|3
|4. E. Central
|-
|5-1
|208
|5
|5. Mishawaka
|(2)
|5-1
|198
|4
|6. Lowell
|-
|5-1
|170
|6
|7. Angola
|-
|6-0
|164
|7
|8. Marion
|-
|6-0
|144
|8
|9. Northview
|-
|6-0
|48
|10
|10. Boonville
|-
|6-0
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mooresville 34. New Prairie 20. Mississinewa 18. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 10. Delta 10. Hobart 4. Ev. Reitz 2. Pendleton Hts. 2.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(5)
|6-0
|310
|1
|2. Ev. Memorial
|(8)
|6-0
|298
|2
|3. W. Lafayette
|(3)
|6-0
|286
|3
|4. Heritage Hills
|-
|6-0
|216
|5
|5. Andrean
|-
|5-1
|178
|8
|6. Guerin Catholic
|-
|4-2
|128
|6
|7. Brownstown
|-
|5-1
|96
|4
|8. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|4-2
|84
|NR
|9. Ft. Wayne Luers
|-
|4-2
|78
|10
|10. Gibson Southern
|-
|4-2
|44
|7
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 28. Greencastle 26. W. Noble 22. Danville (1) 20. Heritage 14. Vincennes 12. Charlestown 10. Monrovia 6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 4. Knox 4. Maconaquah 2. Jimtown 2. Sullivan 2.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Western Boone
|(13)
|6-0
|320
|1
|2. Triton Central
|(2)
|6-0
|264
|2
|3. Tipton
|(1)
|6-0
|252
|3
|4. Indpls Scecina
|-
|5-1
|202
|4
|5. Bremen
|(1)
|6-0
|182
|6
|6. Southridge
|-
|5-1
|156
|5
|7. Whiting
|-
|6-0
|148
|7
|8. Eastbrook
|-
|5-1
|104
|8
|9. Shenandoah
|-
|5-1
|80
|9
|10. Paoli
|-
|6-0
|66
|10
Others receiving votes: Rochester 26. Delphi 22. Woodlan 18. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Eastern (Greentown) 10. Central Noble 4.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pioneer
|(17)
|6-0
|340
|1
|2. Adams Central
|-
|6-0
|282
|3
|3. Churubusco
|-
|6-0
|256
|4
|4. Southwood
|-
|6-0
|234
|5
|5. Sheridan
|-
|5-1
|178
|7
|6. N. Central (Farmersburg)
|-
|5-1
|142
|2
|7. Monroe Central
|-
|5-1
|82
|8
|8. S. Adams
|-
|5-1
|76
|6
|9. Eastern Greene
|-
|4-1
|64
|9
|10. Parke Heritage
|-
|5-1
|42
|NR
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 38. Fountain Central 34. Indpls Lutheran 28. Lafayette Catholic 24. N. Judson 24. W. Washington 16. N. Vermillion 6. Traders Point Christian 4.