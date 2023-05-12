May 12, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly percent leaders,
|UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) — The following list
|shows the New York Stock Exchange
|stocks and warrants that have gone up
|the most and down the most in the
|past week based on percent of change.
Only securities with closing prices or
|previous closing prices
|of
|at least
|$2
|and at
|least
|1000
|shares
|traded
|are
|included.
|Net and
|precentage changes
|are the difference between
|last week's
|closing and this week's closing.
|UPS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1CompassA
|3.66
|+1.17
|Up
|47.0
|2ArloTech
|8.97
|+2.28
|Up
|34.1
|3ArisWtrSol
|9.09
|+2.24
|Up
|32.7
|4Holley
|3.07
|+.75
|Up
|32.3
|5ATRenew
|2.89
|+.69
|Up
|31.4
|6PalantirTc
|9.50
|+2.09
|Up
|28.2
|7MastrBrndn
|10.24
|+2.22
|Up
|27.7
|8SmartRent
|3.31
|+.63
|Up
|23.5
|9HeritageIns
|4.64
|+.88
|Up
|23.4
|10WeaveCom
|6.41
|+1.13
|Up
|21.4
|11NaturaCoHl
|5.35
|+.86
|Up
|19.2
|12OusterIncrs
|4.94
|+.78
|Up
|18.8
|13SixFlags
|26.62
|+4.18
|Up
|18.6
|14CNFinHldgn
|3.05
|+.47
|Up
|18.1
|15NerdyA
|3.36
|+.51
|Up
|17.9
|16NextEraLP
|62.27
|+9.42
|Up
|17.8
|17CarvanaA
|10.50
|+1.54
|Up
|17.2
|18AzurePwrGl
|2.50
|+.35
|Up
|16.3
|19JeldWenHld
|14.16
|+1.93
|Up
|15.8
|20FutureFuel
|8.89
|+1.21
|Up
|15.8
|21RanpakHl
|3.37
|+.43
|Up
|14.6
|22GeoGroup
|8.66
|+1.07
|Up
|14.1
|23HCIGroup
|56.69
|+6.97
|Up
|14.0
|24QuadGraph
|3.21
|+.39
|Up
|13.8
|25PagsegurDig
|12.22
|+1.45
|Up
|13.5
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1BabylonHldg
|1.07
|—6.10
|Off
|85.1
|2LejuHldgsrs
|1.97
|—1.13
|Off
|36.5
|3Innovate
|1.72
|—
|.97
|Off
|36.1
|4Catalent
|32.86
|—14.89
|Off
|31.2
|5SphereEnt
|22.25
|—9.03
|Off
|28.9
|6SoloBrandA
|5.16
|—1.97
|Off
|27.6
|7XinyuanRErs
|3.86
|—1.25
|Off
|24.5
|8BankHawaii
|33.56
|—10.15
|Off
|23.2
|9TopgolfCall
|17.28
|—5.06
|Off
|22.6
|10RayAdvMat
|4.37
|—1.27
|Off
|22.5
|11ProAssurance
|14.68
|—3.73
|Off
|20.3
|12DutchBros
|26.02
|—6.61
|Off
|20.3
|13BioRadB
|373.90
|—94.05
|Off
|20.1
|14Tyson
|48.87
|—11.82
|Off
|19.5
|15Tredegar
|7.60
|—1.82
|Off
|19.3
|16EndeavSilvg
|3.40
|—
|.81
|Off
|19.2
|17SibanyeStill
|7.84
|—1.77
|Off
|18.4
|18MBIA
|7.80
|—1.74
|Off
|18.2
|19MSGEntAn
|28.70
|—5.90
|Off
|17.1
|20Dingdongn
|3.32
|—
|.68
|Off
|17.0
|21BPPrud
|4.80
|—
|.96
|Off
|16.7
|22CityOfficeg
|4.32
|—
|.86
|Off
|16.6
|23Entravision
|4.72
|—
|.93
|Off
|16.5
|24JacksnFinl
|29.21
|—5.72
|Off
|16.4
|25AshfordHT
|3.74
|—
|.72
|Off
|16.1
|—————————