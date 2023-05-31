AP NEWS
BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

May 31, 2023 GMT

BC-Merc Table, 1st Add,

CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LUMBER
27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
Jul481.5484.5478.5478.5—4.0
Sep505.0508.0505.0505.0—1.5
Nov519.0521.5519.0520.0
Est. sales 795. Tue.'s sales 337
Tue.'s open int 6,625, up 118
LIBOR-1 MONTH
$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.780
Tue.'s open int n.a.
US T. BILLS
$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
No open contracts.
EURODOLLARS
$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
Jun94.41294.48094.40294.462+62
Est. sales 33,246. Tue.'s sales 32,610
Tue.'s open int 560,386
