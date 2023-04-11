AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 11, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.80+.23
    Altria45.05+.55
    AmerenCp90.03+.02
    AmExpress161.44+.30
    ArchDanM81.57+1.52
    AutoZone2563.75+9.31
    BPPLC40.03+.33
    Boeing212.93+2.15
    BristMySq70.38+.10
    Brunswick81.35+2.50
    CampbSoup55.71+.35
    Chevron169.77+1.48
    Citigroup46.99+.47
    CocaCola62.57.12
    ConAgraBr37.89+.32
    ConocoPhil106.69+.74
    Corning35.20+.32
    CurtissWright176.76+1.68
    DTEEnergy113.92+.33
    DeereCo385.17+7.84
    DillardsInc307.13.62
    Disney101.31+.50
    DuPont70.94+1.13
    EmersonElec85.03+.58
    Entergy110.49.53
    ExxonMobil115.77+1.23
    FMCCorp120.87+1.80
    FirstEnergy41.56+.10
    FootLocker41.24+.70
    FordMot12.95+.23
    GenDynam229.64+.59
    GenlElec94.51+.15
    GenMill87.18+.83
    HPInc30.26+.52
    Halliburton33.85+.76
    Hershey259.79+1.04
    HomeDepot294.64+3.47
    IBM130.81.22
    IntlPaper36.86+.97
    JohnsonJn165.00+.68
    KrogerCo48.06.84
    LindsayCorp134.37+1.35
    LockheedM491.88—4.87
    LowesCos202.09+2.31
    MarathonOil26.17+.41
    McDonalds285.40+1.62
    NCRCorp22.92+.08
    Nucor149.80+2.96
    OGEEnergy38.57.09
    OccidentPet64.63+.54
    ONEOK66.74+.67
    PG&amp;ECorp16.76.02
    Pfizer41.93+.20
    ProctGamb151.27+.31
    RaythnTech100.39+.77
    RexAmRescS29.61+.54
    RockwellAuto277.61+2.38
    Schlumbrg50.100+.96
    SnapOn237.97+4.61
    Textron68.87+.47
    3MCo104.09+1.33
    Timken77.56+1.57
    TraneTech171.90+.81
    UnionPacif199.00+.63
    USSteel26.21+.79
    VerizonComm39.57+.22
    ViadCorp19.63+.15
    WalMart150.21.30
    WellsFargo39.38+.75
    WilliamsCos30.17+.33
    Winnebago58.96+2.41
    YumBrands132.06+.96
