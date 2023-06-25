AP NEWS
    Double-A Texas League Glance

    June 25, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    x-First Half Winner
    WLPct.GB
    Arkansas (Seattle)4424.647
    Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)4127.6033
    Springfield (St. Louis)3434.50010
    Wichita (Minnesota)2839.41815½
    NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2840.41216

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    x-San Antonio (San Diego)3731.544
    Amarillo (Arizona)3335.4854
    Corpus Christi (Houston)3335.4854
    Midland (Oakland)3137.4566
    Frisco (Texas)3037.448

    ___

    Friday's Games

    San Antonio 4, Midland 3

    Frisco 6, Springfield 5

    NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 4

    Arkansas 5, Wichita 2

    Corpus Christi 10, Amarillo 9

    Saturday's Games

    Arkansas 7, Wichita 4

    Midland 2, San Antonio 1

    Frisco 11, Springfield 7

    NW Arkansas 2, Tulsa 1, 11 innings

    Amarillo 5, Corpus Christi 3

    Sunday's Games

    Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

    NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

    Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

    Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

    Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Wednesday's Games

    Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

    Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

    Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

    Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

    NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

