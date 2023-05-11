AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    May 11, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc16.98.07
    Altria45.43.51
    AmerenCp89.28.52
    AmExpress147.47—1.21
    ArchDanM74.94+.30
    AutoZone2713.40—20.25
    BPPLC35.75.60
    Boeing201.80+.96
    BristMySq68.22.28
    Brunswick77.90.27
    CampbSoup54.35.01
    Chevron155.38—1.71
    Citigroup45.83.54
    CocaCola63.57+.07
    ConAgraBr36.67.09
    ConocoPhil99.49.98
    Corning30.91.38
    CurtissWright163.64.35
    DTEEnergy113.78.19
    DeereCo374.46—5.93
    DillardsInc279.20—3.31
    Disney92.67—8.47
    DuPont63.58.56
    EmersonElec81.84.12
    Entergy106.85.75
    ExxonMobil105.80—1.94
    FMCCorp108.34—2.24
    FirstEnergy39.69+.12
    FootLocker38.59.25
    FordMot11.85.05
    GenDynam208.18—3.35
    GenlElec99.65+.11
    GenMill90.10+.53
    HPInc29.55.32
    Halliburton28.53—1.04
    Hershey274.24+.12
    HomeDepot286.84—2.19
    IBM121.15.88
    IntlPaper31.52.37
    JohnsonJn160.38—1.27
    KrogerCo48.84.28
    LindsayCorp120.67—1.81
    LockheedM451.01—2.14
    LowesCos202.93—1.39
    MarathonOil22.27.40
    McDonalds294.77—1.81
    NCRCorp22.66.41
    Nucor137.01.61
    OGEEnergy37.71.26
    OccidentPet57.55+.70
    ONEOK63.27+.06
    PG&amp;ECorp17.37.01
    Pfizer37.45.45
    ProctGamb153.91.12
    RaythnTech95.65.65
    RexAmRescS28.40.23
    RockwellAuto269.64.45
    Schlumbrg44.25—1.61
    SnapOn256.46.33
    Textron64.51.27
    3MCo100.80.10
    Timken72.85.81
    TraneTech177.42—1.26
    UnionPacif197.88—1.18
    USSteel21.26.10
    VerizonComm37.54.10
    ViadCorp21.26.26
    WalMart152.99+.44
    WellsFargo38.20.08
    WilliamsCos29.04.12
    Winnebago57.16.31
    YumBrands137.79+.05
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.