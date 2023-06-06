June 6, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.71
|+.32
|Altria
|44.74
|+.10
|AmerenCp
|81.68
|—
|.26
|AmExpress
|172.08
|+4.65
|ArchDanM
|71.95
|+.68
|AutoZone
|2324.30—15.65
|BPPLC
|35.19
|—
|.15
|Boeing
|210.96
|+2.18
|BristMySq
|65.18
|—
|.80
|Brunswick
|81.65
|+4.11
|CampbSoup
|50.45
|—1.11
|Chevron
|155.09
|—
|.42
|Citigroup
|47.33
|+1.09
|CocaCola
|60.21
|—
|.54
|ConAgraBr
|34.24
|—
|.78
|ConocoPhil
|101.43
|—
|.64
|Corning
|31.36
|+.31
|CurtissWright
|167.91
|+3.85
|DTEEnergy
|109.56
|+.19
|DeereCo
|370.71
|+7.06
|DillardsInc
|314.91+11.44
|Disney
|92.31
|+1.31
|DuPont
|71.36
|—
|.21
|EmersonElec
|82.34
|+.15
|Entergy
|99.38
|—
|.38
|ExxonMobil
|105.56
|+.27
|FMCCorp
|108.47
|+1.03
|FirstEnergy
|37.77
|—
|.37
|FootLocker
|25.57
|+.96
|FordMot
|12.91
|+.32
|GenDynam
|210.57
|+1.32
|GenlElec
|105.43
|+1.33
|GenMill
|83.45
|—1.79
|HPInc
|29.78
|+.49
|Halliburton
|31.09
|+.09
|Hershey
|255.12
|—4.36
|HomeDepot
|294.81
|+1.71
|IBM
|132.20
|—
|.44
|IntlPaper
|30.73
|+.45
|JohnsonJn
|157.43
|—
|.90
|KrogerCo
|45.68
|—
|.48
|LindsayCorp
|127.41
|+5.78
|LockheedM
|457.20
|+2.51
|LowesCos
|207.45
|+.67
|MarathonOil
|23.04
|+.10
|McDonalds
|283.21
|—5.22
|NCRCorp
|24.76
|+.30
|Nucor
|143.45
|+2.51
|OGEEnergy
|35.65
|—
|.13
|OccidentPet
|59.11
|—
|.30
|ONEOK
|58.83
|+.11
|PG&ECorp
|16.98
|+.15
|Pfizer
|38.58
|—
|.08
|ProctGamb
|143.90
|—2.05
|RaythnTech
|97.08
|+1.33
|RexAmRescS
|34.68
|+.74
|RockwellAuto
|292.97
|+1.26
|Schlumbrg
|46.25
|+.03
|SnapOn
|263.39
|+4.01
|Textron
|63.90
|+.61
|3MCo
|99.06
|+1.08
|Timken
|80.71
|+3.01
|TraneTech
|175.43
|+3.02
|UnionPacif
|195.80
|—2.94
|USSteel
|22.70
|+.78
|VerizonComm
|34.64
|+.18
|ViadCorp
|26.10
|+1.43
|WalMart
|149.19
|—
|.61
|WellsFargo
|41.24
|+.79
|WilliamsCos
|30.15
|+.01
|Winnebago
|63.01
|+5.50
|YumBrands
|132.51
|—1.67