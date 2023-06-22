June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|54386
|20.49
|19.88
|20.48—.51
|AMCEnt
|170565
|4.28
|4.13
|4.14—.39
|AMCEntpf
|204326
|1.95
|1.83
|1.89+.19
|AT&TInc 1.11
|101016
|15.64
|15.47
|15.47—.14
|Accenture 3.88f
|26310
|306.49
|296.00
|305.33—7.87
|AlcoaCp .40
|32531
|33.95
|32.81
|33.30—1.62
|AlgonPw .87
|29076
|8.51
|8.38
|8.40—.10
|Alibaba
|61262
|87.32
|85.32
|86.92+.15
|Altice .07e
|45791
|2.33
|2.01
|2.07—.24
|Ambev .05e
|26302
|3.19
|3.16
|3.18—.02
|ArborRT 1.68f
|56593
|14.61
|14.01
|14.05—.38
|ArkInnova .78e
|66709
|42.76
|41.95
|42.66
|BcoBrad .04a
|72270
|3.60
|3.52
|3.56—.10
|BkofAm .88
|163280
|28.53
|28.13
|28.22—.35
|Barclay .15e
|57757
|7.61
|7.54
|7.55—.17
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|77430
|16.09
|15.90
|16.05—.08
|BlackBerry
|24993
|4.85
|4.71
|4.85+.02
|Boeing
|42708
|208.50
|203.65
|206.95—5.14
|Carnival
|112169
|15.96
|15.59
|15.88—.02
|CarvanaA
|106250
|25.49
|23.07
|25.25+1.08
|Cemigpf .22r
|88734
|2.65
|2.59
|2.60—.08
|ChrgePt
|64481
|7.94
|7.64
|7.80—.19
|Chevron 6.04f
|26771
|153.59
|152.51
|153.14—1.74
|Citigroup 2.04
|46940
|47.26
|46.43
|46.67—.74
|CocaCola 1.84f
|49393
|62.10
|61.59
|61.73+.30
|Coherent
|26510
|49.53
|46.03
|49.23+2.36
|CrwnCstle 6.26
|25331
|111.65
|107.62
|109.02—3.14
|DeltaAir
|34380
|43.10
|42.48
|43.02+.23
|DevonE .80f
|26757
|48.20
|47.55
|47.73—1.22
|DxSCBer
|63699
|28.38
|27.59
|27.89+.56
|DirSPBr
|132257
|14.90
|14.65
|14.71—.03
|DxSOXBr
|341253
|11.24
|10.67
|10.74—.21
|DxGlMBr
|34202
|7.38
|7.17
|7.34+.29
|DxDGlBr
|24461
|12.56
|12.31
|12.47+.32
|DxBiotBll
|97831
|6.92
|6.63
|6.85
|DxSOXBl
|285578
|23.38
|22.22
|23.25+.47
|Dir30TrBul
|106906
|7.93
|7.73
|7.74—.28
|DrxSCBull .41e
|69783
|33.80
|32.82
|33.41—.69
|DrxSPBull
|50488
|86.02
|84.60
|85.70+.19
|Disney
|41476
|89.19
|88.19
|88.46—.18
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|54931
|12.75
|12.61
|12.66—.13
|EquitMid .60e
|30147
|9.55
|9.19
|9.41—.16
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|42605
|103.89
|102.65
|103.44—.43
|Farfetch
|42589
|5.45
|5.20
|5.32—.20
|FordM .60a
|221569
|14.30
|13.89
|14.29+.27
|FrptMcM .30
|36005
|39.65
|39.15
|39.34—.43
|fuboTV
|38400
|1.97
|1.89
|1.96—.01
|GenMotors .36
|32035
|36.90
|36.36
|36.86—.15
|GinkgoBi
|130150
|1.74
|1.65
|1.73—.04
|HeclaM .01e
|26735
|5.05
|4.97
|5.02—.03
|HPEnt .48
|45676
|16.99
|16.78
|16.83+.01
|iShGold
|37421
|36.52
|36.25
|36.26—.38
|iShBrazil .67e
|98581
|32.86
|32.52
|32.61—.56
|iShSilver
|107057
|20.71
|20.46
|20.59—.25
|iShChinaLC .87e
|82557
|27.51
|27.23
|27.45—.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|85909
|39.80
|39.58
|39.73—.16
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|69850
|107.80
|107.34
|107.34—.62
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|72886
|103.25
|102.36
|102.38—1.19
|iSEafe 1.66e
|38455
|72.20
|71.95
|72.08—.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|134880
|74.48
|74.33
|74.39—.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|135607
|184.25
|182.49
|183.56—1.14
|iShREst 2.76e
|33751
|84.66
|82.85
|83.18—1.36
|Infosys .27
|53115
|15.40
|15.18
|15.39
|IBM 6.64f
|28224
|132.96
|130.68
|131.02—2.67
|Invitae
|24530
|1.16
|1.10
|1.15—.01
|IronNet
|40295
|.22
|.16
|.21+.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|36622
|49.49
|49.23
|49.40—.22
|ItauUnH
|60530
|6.03
|5.95
|5.98—.08
|JPMorgCh 4
|31322
|142.60
|139.67
|140.31—2.01
|KBHome .60
|24553
|51.87
|50.06
|51.51—.50
|Keycorp .82f
|55847
|9.83
|9.52
|9.60—.24
|KindMorg 1.11f
|32776
|16.62
|16.50
|16.53—.12
|Kinrossg .12
|37772
|4.66
|4.56
|4.59—.07
|KosmosEn .18
|30161
|5.92
|5.74
|5.80—.22
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|43633
|27.63
|27.14
|27.53—.03
|LloydBkg .14e
|53023
|2.19
|2.16
|2.16—.02
|LumenTch
|97609
|1.91
|1.78
|1.80—.14
|MarathnO .40f
|53295
|22.71
|22.08
|22.15—.89
|MedProp 1.16
|46425
|8.95
|8.63
|8.72—.21
|Merck 2.92
|25932
|113.33
|111.60
|112.82+1.66
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|38422
|35.52
|34.61
|35.34+1.46
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|29440
|76.39
|75.24
|75.40—.39
|NikeB 1.36
|25835
|111.25
|109.78
|110.79+.81
|NokiaCp .19e
|64651
|4.10
|4.06
|4.07—.05
|NorwCruis
|32627
|19.29
|18.86
|19.14—.08
|NuHldg
|80099
|7.72
|7.52
|7.63—.08
|OcciPet .72f
|45670
|57.12
|56.56
|56.62—.86
|Oracle 1.60
|39445
|122.59
|120.61
|120.75—1.35
|PG&ECp
|43316
|17.37
|17.20
|17.32+.04
|Pagsegur
|49144
|10.54
|10.24
|10.50—.38
|Palantir
|525504
|14.44
|13.86
|14.27—.38
|PetrbrsA
|34418
|13.23
|13.05
|13.11—.25
|Petrobras 2.87e
|135259
|14.78
|14.58
|14.62—.33
|Pfizer 1.60f
|68168
|38.99
|38.41
|38.65—.26
|40231
|25.66
|24.59
|25.64+.74
|PrVixST
|24346
|5.45
|5.36
|5.38+.02
|PrUlCrd
|31679
|23.77
|22.78
|22.96—1.76
|PrUlSP500
|24592
|45.28
|44.52
|45.11+.11
|ProShtQQQ
|181467
|10.82
|10.67
|10.69—.08
|ProShSP
|95232
|14.16
|14.08
|14.10—.01
|PrUShSP
|25432
|35.73
|35.34
|35.42—.06
|PureStrg
|26773
|35.95
|35.26
|35.79—.31
|Roblox
|39830
|39.00
|37.79
|38.53—.08
|SpdrGold
|39436
|177.80
|177.63
|177.68—1.81
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|263234
|435.85
|433.60
|435.47+.53
|SpdrShTTr .27
|45736
|28.87
|28.83
|28.84—.02
|SpIntTrm
|35389
|28.45
|28.35
|28.36—.11
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|127571
|41.37
|39.92
|40.45—1.02
|Salesforce
|24558
|213.96
|209.09
|211.61+2.02
|Schlmbrg 1f
|24727
|47.63
|46.80
|46.92—.85
|Schwab 1f
|39567
|53.98
|52.75
|53.03—.94
|Shopifys
|58526
|63.94
|62.05
|63.69+.52
|SibanyeSt 1.29e
|27381
|6.58
|6.46
|6.56—.14
|SnapIncA
|86607
|10.42
|10.16
|10.38+.15
|SwstnEngy
|62859
|5.50
|5.36
|5.49
|SpiritAero .04
|53857
|27.13
|25.25
|27.11—2.58
|Square
|34613
|65.15
|63.14
|63.95—1.51
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|35472
|132.28
|131.57
|132.08+.54
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37986
|74.38
|73.98
|74.06+.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|83369
|78.35
|77.63
|78.01—.98
|SPDRFncl .46e
|162502
|33.09
|32.77
|32.87—.28
|SPInds 1.12e
|42846
|104.55
|103.89
|104.19—.65
|SPTech .78e
|28806
|170.45
|168.33
|170.09+.97
|SpdrRESel
|27220
|36.83
|36.03
|36.20—.57
|SPUtil 1.55e
|49244
|66.89
|65.81
|65.95—.56
|StarwdPT 1.92
|36405
|19.07
|18.43
|18.64—.81
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|34055
|103.43
|101.33
|103.22+1.58
|Technip .13
|28739
|15.11
|14.84
|15.05—.12
|TevaPhrm
|46946
|7.54
|7.40
|7.49+.02
|TransUn .42
|32254
|74.16
|73.00
|73.90—.10
|Transocn
|40842
|6.22
|6.07
|6.19—.11
|TruistFn 2.08
|34667
|31.51
|30.55
|30.73—.77
|2xLongs
|25481
|5.33
|5.19
|5.23+.02
|UberTch
|92875
|43.87
|42.21
|43.74+1.08
|UiPath
|38280
|16.42
|16.05
|16.20—.22
|USBancrp 1.92
|50124
|33.48
|32.31
|32.40—1.03
|USNGas
|78170
|7.22
|6.97
|7.04—.10
|USSteel .20
|24509
|23.40
|22.91
|23.39
|UntySftw
|68264
|38.70
|37.45
|38.56+.20
|ValeSA 3.08e
|104284
|14.07
|13.90
|13.92—.06
|VanEGold .06e
|63481
|29.86
|29.53
|29.66—.41
|VangREIT 3.08e
|24400
|82.61
|80.76
|81.09—1.34
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35923
|40.75
|40.54
|40.70—.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|51285
|45.99
|45.84
|45.91—.30
|VerizonCm 2.61
|43408
|35.93
|35.58
|35.61—.22
|VirgnGal
|209153
|5.59
|5.11
|5.44—.27
|WeWork
|53916
|.21
|.20
|.21—.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|40869
|41.63
|40.92
|41.13—.53
|WldKinct .56f
|59540
|22.77
|22.22
|22.71+.41
|Xpeng
|38936
|10.57
|10.27
|10.45—.18
|—————————