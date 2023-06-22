AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-n

June 22, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .665438620.4919.8820.48—.51
AMCEnt1705654.284.134.14—.39
AMCEntpf2043261.951.831.89+.19
AT&amp;TInc 1.1110101615.6415.4715.47—.14
Accenture 3.88f
26310306.49296.00305.33—7.87
AlcoaCp .403253133.9532.8133.30—1.62
AlgonPw .87290768.518.388.40—.10
Alibaba6126287.3285.3286.92+.15
Altice .07e457912.332.012.07—.24
Ambev .05e263023.193.163.18—.02
ArborRT 1.68f5659314.6114.0114.05—.38
ArkInnova .78e6670942.7641.9542.66
BcoBrad .04a722703.603.523.56—.10
BkofAm .8816328028.5328.1328.22—.35
Barclay .15e577577.617.547.55—.17
BarrickGld 2.82e
7743016.0915.9016.05—.08
BlackBerry249934.854.714.85+.02
Boeing42708208.50203.65206.95—5.14
Carnival11216915.9615.5915.88—.02
CarvanaA10625025.4923.0725.25+1.08
Cemigpf .22r887342.652.592.60—.08
ChrgePt644817.947.647.80—.19
Chevron 6.04f
26771153.59152.51153.14—1.74
Citigroup 2.044694047.2646.4346.67—.74
CocaCola 1.84f4939362.1061.5961.73+.30
Coherent2651049.5346.0349.23+2.36
CrwnCstle 6.26
25331111.65107.62109.02—3.14
DeltaAir3438043.1042.4843.02+.23
DevonE .80f2675748.2047.5547.73—1.22
DxSCBer6369928.3827.5927.89+.56
DirSPBr13225714.9014.6514.71—.03
DxSOXBr34125311.2410.6710.74—.21
DxGlMBr342027.387.177.34+.29
DxDGlBr2446112.5612.3112.47+.32
DxBiotBll978316.926.636.85
DxSOXBl28557823.3822.2223.25+.47
Dir30TrBul1069067.937.737.74—.28
DrxSCBull .41e
6978333.8032.8233.41—.69
DrxSPBull5048886.0284.6085.70+.19
Disney4147689.1988.1988.46—.18
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f5493112.7512.6112.66—.13
EquitMid .60e301479.559.199.41—.16
ExxonMbl 3.64
42605103.89102.65103.44—.43
Farfetch425895.455.205.32—.20
FordM .60a22156914.3013.8914.29+.27
FrptMcM .303600539.6539.1539.34—.43
fuboTV384001.971.891.96—.01
GenMotors .363203536.9036.3636.86—.15
GinkgoBi1301501.741.651.73—.04
HeclaM .01e267355.054.975.02—.03
HPEnt .484567616.9916.7816.83+.01
iShGold3742136.5236.2536.26—.38
iShBrazil .67e9858132.8632.5232.61—.56
iShSilver10705720.7120.4620.59—.25
iShChinaLC .87e8255727.5127.2327.45—.05
iShEMkts .59e8590939.8039.5839.73—.16
iShiBoxIG 3.87
69850107.80107.34107.34—.62
iSh20yrT 3.05
72886103.25102.36102.38—1.19
iSEafe 1.66e3845572.2071.9572.08—.45
iShiBxHYB 5.09
13488074.4874.3374.39—.15
iShR2K 1.77e
135607184.25182.49183.56—1.14
iShREst 2.76e3375184.6682.8583.18—1.36
Infosys .275311515.4015.1815.39
IBM 6.64f28224132.96130.68131.02—2.67
Invitae245301.161.101.15—.01
IronNet40295.22.16.21+.04
iShCorEM .95e3662249.4949.2349.40—.22
ItauUnH605306.035.955.98—.08
JPMorgCh 431322142.60139.67140.31—2.01
KBHome .602455351.8750.0651.51—.50
Keycorp .82f558479.839.529.60—.24
KindMorg 1.11f3277616.6216.5016.53—.12
Kinrossg .12377724.664.564.59—.07
KosmosEn .18301615.925.745.80—.22
KrSChIn 2.58e
4363327.6327.1427.53—.03
LloydBkg .14e530232.192.162.16—.02
LumenTch976091.911.781.80—.14
MarathnO .40f5329522.7122.0822.15—.89
MedProp 1.16464258.958.638.72—.21
Merck 2.9225932113.33111.60112.82+1.66
NRGEgy 1.51f3842235.5234.6135.34+1.46
NextEraEn 1.87f
2944076.3975.2475.40—.39
NikeB 1.3625835111.25109.78110.79+.81
NokiaCp .19e646514.104.064.07—.05
NorwCruis3262719.2918.8619.14—.08
NuHldg800997.727.527.63—.08
OcciPet .72f4567057.1256.5656.62—.86
Oracle 1.6039445122.59120.61120.75—1.35
PG&amp;ECp4331617.3717.2017.32+.04
Pagsegur4914410.5410.2410.50—.38
Palantir52550414.4413.8614.27—.38
PetrbrsA3441813.2313.0513.11—.25
Petrobras 2.87e
13525914.7814.5814.62—.33
Pfizer 1.60f6816838.9938.4138.65—.26
Pinterest4023125.6624.5925.64+.74
PrVixST243465.455.365.38+.02
PrUlCrd3167923.7722.7822.96—1.76
PrUlSP5002459245.2844.5245.11+.11
ProShtQQQ18146710.8210.6710.69—.08
ProShSP9523214.1614.0814.10—.01
PrUShSP2543235.7335.3435.42—.06
PureStrg2677335.9535.2635.79—.31
Roblox3983039.0037.7938.53—.08
SpdrGold39436177.80177.63177.68—1.81
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
263234435.85433.60435.47+.53
SpdrShTTr .274573628.8728.8328.84—.02
SpIntTrm3538928.4528.3528.36—.11
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
12757141.3739.9240.45—1.02
Salesforce24558213.96209.09211.61+2.02
Schlmbrg 1f2472747.6346.8046.92—.85
Schwab 1f3956753.9852.7553.03—.94
Shopifys5852663.9462.0563.69+.52
SibanyeSt 1.29e273816.586.466.56—.14
SnapIncA8660710.4210.1610.38+.15
SwstnEngy628595.505.365.49
SpiritAero .045385727.1325.2527.11—2.58
Square3461365.1563.1463.95—1.51
SPHlthC 1.01e
35472132.28131.57132.08+.54
SPCnSt 1.28e3798674.3873.9874.06+.22
SPEngy 2.04e8336978.3577.6378.01—.98
SPDRFncl .46e
16250233.0932.7732.87—.28
SPInds 1.12e42846104.55103.89104.19—.65
SPTech .78e28806170.45168.33170.09+.97
SpdrRESel2722036.8336.0336.20—.57
SPUtil 1.55e4924466.8965.8165.95—.56
StarwdPT 1.923640519.0718.4318.64—.81
TaiwSemi 1.56e
34055103.43101.33103.22+1.58
Technip .132873915.1114.8415.05—.12
TevaPhrm469467.547.407.49+.02
TransUn .423225474.1673.0073.90—.10
Transocn408426.226.076.19—.11
TruistFn 2.083466731.5130.5530.73—.77
2xLongs254815.335.195.23+.02
UberTch9287543.8742.2143.74+1.08
UiPath3828016.4216.0516.20—.22
USBancrp 1.925012433.4832.3132.40—1.03
USNGas781707.226.977.04—.10
USSteel .202450923.4022.9123.39
UntySftw6826438.7037.4538.56+.20
ValeSA 3.08e10428414.0713.9013.92—.06
VanEGold .06e6348129.8629.5329.66—.41
VangREIT 3.08e
2440082.6180.7681.09—1.34
VangEmg 1.10e3592340.7540.5440.70—.21
VangFTSE 1.10e
5128545.9945.8445.91—.30
VerizonCm 2.614340835.9335.5835.61—.22
VirgnGal2091535.595.115.44—.27
WeWork53916.21.20.21—.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
4086941.6340.9241.13—.53
WldKinct .56f5954022.7722.2222.71+.41
Xpeng3893610.5710.2710.45—.18
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.