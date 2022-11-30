AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Argentina vence 2-0 a Polonia y avanza a los octavos de final en el Mundial

    November 30, 2022 GMT

    DOHA (AP) — Argentina vence 2-0 a Polonia y avanza a los octavos de final en el Mundial.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.