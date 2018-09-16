Nationals 6, Braves 4
|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Rbles cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Acuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Soto lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Clbrson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Zmmrman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|A.Snchz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Roark p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Wrght p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Washington
|302
|000
|001—6
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|020—4
DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Markakis (41). HR_Harper (34), Rendon (20), Culberson (12), Flowers (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Roark W,9-15
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Collins H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suero H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grace H,6
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Holland H,5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Doolittle S,24-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Newcomb L,12-9
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Wright
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Carle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brach
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.