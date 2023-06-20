High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|33
|22
|.541
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|33
|29
|.532
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|31
|.500
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|28
|34
|.452
|8½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|35
|.435
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|34
|26
|.567
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|28
|30
|.483
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|34
|.460
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|33
|.441
|8
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|34
|.424
|9
___
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0
Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 5
Hickory 5, Bowling Green 4
Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 3
Hudson Valley 10, Rome 1
Greenville 6, Greensboro 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.