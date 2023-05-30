May 30, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table, 1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Jul
|486.0
|487.0
|482.5
|482.5
|—4.5
|Sep
|510.0
|510.0
|505.5
|506.5
|—4.5
|Nov
|526.0
|526.0
|520.0
|520.0
|—8.0
|Est. sales 289.
|Fri.'s sales 437
|Fri.'s open int 6,507,
|up 201
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.780
|Fri.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|Jun
|94.392
|94.417
|94.385
|94.400
|+23
|Est. sales 31,612.
|Fri.'s sales 14,617
|Fri.'s open int 561,857